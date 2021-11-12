Hidden Hollow Hideaway Cattle & Guest Ranch honored with Montana Leopold Conservation Award

Hidden Hollow Hideaway Cattle & Guest Ranch was recognized as the recipient of the 2021 Montana Leopold Conservation Award® during the 102nd Montana Farm Bureau Annual Convention. Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the prestigious award recognizes farmers, ranchers and forestland owners who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife habitat management on private, working land. The award was officially announced during the Montana Range Tour in September.

Hidden Hollow Hideaway Cattle & Guest Ranch, located near Townsend in Broadwater County, is owned by the Flynn family. The late Kelly Flynn, who served in the Montana Legislature from 2010 to 2018, passed away earlier this year. The ranch is operated by his wife, Jill Flynn, and the families of their daughters, Shannon and Siobhan. The family receives $10,000 and a crystal award for being selected.

The Kelly Flynn family includes wife Jill and daughters Shannon and Siobhan. Sand County Foundation

Courtesy photo

Kelly Flynn was a long-time Montana Farm Bureau member and remembered for his dedication to the state, his ranch, the environment and the Farm Bureau.

MFBF Executive Vice President John Youngberg noted, “Kelly was one of the hardest working and most driven leaders I’ve known. Whether he was in the legislature, doing ranch work or representing Farm Bureau, when Kelly said something, you could take it to the bank. He led by example with his positive influences on the landscape and in people’s lives.”

This is the third year the Leopold Conservation Award® has been presented in Montana. Conni and Craig French, Phillips County Farm Bureau members, received the award in 2020, with Bill and Dana Milton, Musselshell County Farm Bureau, receiving the award in 2019.

Sand County Foundation and national sponsor American Farmland Trust present the Leopold Conservation Award to private landowners in 23 states for extraordinary achievement in voluntary conservation. The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation’s Rangeland Resources Committee presents the $10,000 award in Montana.

Applications are now open for the 2022 Montana Leopold Conservation Award®. Nominations may be submitted on behalf of a landowner, or landowners may nominate themselves. An independent panel of agricultural and conservation leaders reviews the applications.

The application can be found at http://www.sandcountyfoundation.org/ApplyLCA .

The 102nd Montana Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention runs November 8-11 at the DoubleTree and Northern Hotels in downtown Billings.

–Montana Farm Bureau Federation