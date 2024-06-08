2024 MCBHS | High Demand: Dave Urlacher’s Bronc Saddles 

“It’s really good when you find a saddle that feels like home.” – Cole Elshere

Dave Urlacher built his first saddle in 1978. He constructed the ranch saddle for himself.

“I couldn’t afford a new one,” he said. “I had to fix saddles to get by. I learned a lot tearing saddles apart and fixing them.”

This naturally led to building saddles. Over the years he’s built around 450 ranch and roping saddles. In recent years, he’s turned his focus to bronc saddles. What started with repairs on site at area rodeos has grown to over 100 bronc saddles custom built for some of the top bronc riders in the world, and a growing order list.

The native North Dakotan grew up near New England and now lives near Belfield. He has ridden a lot in his lifetime, and recalls a photograph of himself on a Shetland pony even before he could walk.

“I enjoy old saddles. You can learn a lot from them. The guys who built them did a lot of stuff right,” he said.

Dusty Hausauer went to the NFR riding an Urlacher saddle in 2008.

“He brought some guys who wanted me to build bronc saddles for them but I was always so far behind I never wanted to tackle it,” Urlacher said. “I wanted to slow down and quit five years ago.”

That’s not going to happen any time soon if his clients keep coming back for saddles.

“It’s amazing,” Urlacher said. “The last two years nine or 10 guys have ridden my saddles at the [National Finals Rodeo]. It’s almost a little overwhelming.”

Urlacher apprentices other saddle makers through the North Dakota Traditional Arts program, and has taught his craft to a half dozen individuals. He learned from Neil Hamilton and Rex Cook.

“Neil didn’t build a lot of saddles but he had a lot of knowledge,” he said. “He was a really good guy, extremely thorough, and gave a lot of attention to detail. He might take a rigging out three times until it satisfied him.”

Cook passed away last fall at age 95 and was building saddles up until a year or two prior.

“I did a lot of stuff to help him out as he got older,” Urlacher said.

Although Urlacher has built hundreds of ranch saddles, he said that the demand for bronc saddles is taking all of his time now.

“I don’t even build ranch saddles anymore,” he said. “I liked to build something pretty functional, but would customize to whatever they wanted, whether it was a slick fork or an association kind of saddle. I did some tooling, and a lot of basket stamping, but I got to where I don’t like to carve.”

Urlacher frequently takes his tools and a plethora of spare saddle parts to bronc ridings and schools in the region.

“If somebody wants something fixed, I can take care of it right away,”

Miles City kicks off the bronc matches in this part of the country, Urlacher said.

“They want something functional for their trophy saddle, something that whoever wins it will be able to ride. I know the bronc riders like to win them, you don’t get ’em at Wal Mart,” he joked.

2024 will be the third year that Urlacher has built a prize saddle for the winner of the Extreme Broncs competition held in conjunction with the Miles City Bucking Horse Sale. It’s a unique contest, combining top ride scores at Miles City, Gillette, Wyoming and Jordan, Montana to determine the winner.

The idea was formulated in 2022, with Baker, Montana originally being the third member.

“A couple of years ago we put our heads together and came up with the idea to get together and make it a series,” said Justin McPhereson, Miles City committee member. “We knew that that a majority of the top bronc riders going were riding Dave Urlacher’s saddles, so we decided to split the cost three ways and made a series out of it. The guy who won the most money in all three contests, who was entered in all three won the saddle.”

Sage Newman won the saddle the last two years between the Miles City, Baker and Jordan Xtreme Broncs.

McPhereson said that a “ridiculous number” of bronc riders at the 2023 NFR were riding Urlacher saddles.

“The one or two who weren’t riding them had them on order,” he said. “Dave is always around at schools and rodeos and he always has a saddle for somebody or one he’s fixing on. He’s a super humble, down to earth, nice guy.”

Craig Miller, another Miles City committee member, said that since Miles City and Gillette already work closely in conjunction with their horse races, including them in the Xtreme Bronc series was a natural choice after Baker dropped out.

“Having all three communities involved helps all three of our organizations,” he said. “It’s a win-win situation for all of us.”

The competitions are staged about two weekends apart, with Miles City leading off, Gillette to follow, and Jordan wrapping it up.

“We wanted to give the winners something they could use,” Miller said. “We’ll have the saddle ready to go at Jordan. If it’s too big or too little that’s not a problem. All of the specific information is on the skirts and stirrup leathers, so if it doesn’t fit Dave can change out the skirt and stirrup leathers and put them on different saddle.”

Miller said there’s a reason that bronc riders want Urlacher’s saddles.

“Dave does a good job and builds a very nice saddle,” he said. “A lot of the top 30 in the world are riding his saddles now. This deal has really blowed up on him. Everybody wants to have one in his armor.”

Rod Paschke, Jordan committee member said the series is a “neat deal.”

“I think the same guys would come regardless to all of the events, but the saddle is a little cherry on the top.”

Paschke said that whether they use it or not, the bronc riders love the trophy saddle made by Urlacher.

“Dave does a fantabulous job, it’s just unbelievable,” he said. “He’s pretty humble, but that guy does a great job. We’re glad we have him building the trophy saddle for us.”

Not many people could fill Urlacher’s shoes, Paschke said.

“He’s so awesome and he does a great job,” he said. “We’re going to keep making him build saddles so he doesn’t retire, he’s too good.”

Urlacher says that with the power and athleticism of today’s top bucking horses, it’s amazing that these saddles take what they take and stand up to the stress of the action.

“My trees are really strong and the riggings are good; guys really like the trees and the way they’re rigged.”

And, he said, some have had a lot of success in them.

Cole Elshere won the bronc match in Watford City, North Dakota in March, riding an Urlacher saddle.

“I just got to start riding it in January,” he said. “It’s really good when you find a saddle that feels like home.”

“Dave is a very nice gentleman; a handshake and his word is gold type of guy,” he said. “He is really good to work with.”

For Elshere and other cowboys who are riding broncs, Urlacher’s ability to take their favorite saddles that have broken and make replicas for them can help keep them at the top of their game. Chase Brooks, Sage Newman and Zeke Thurston, just to name a few, all ride Urlacher bronc saddles.

“Everything has to have the right feel and fit you just right in the bronc riding for you to be able to make as good of a ride as possible. Finding a saddle that allows you to ride at the best of your ability is a blessing. I’m glad he’s making them.

Elshere enjoys the Miles City Bucking Horse sale bronc match.

“It’s one of the first big ones in the spring that I get to go to after calving, and I definitely look forward to it,” he said.

The demand for Urlacher’s saddles is not going to let him retire any time soon.

“I don’t think we’ll let him retire,” Elshere said. “These cowboys aren’t going to allow it.”