High Desert to the Hill Summit: FSA and BLM Directors Address Management and Policy Concerns 

A summit held July 11 in Reno, Nevada, opened conversations about federal policies and proposed new rules that pertain to livestock producers and BLM grazing permittees. USDA Farm Services Agency administrator Zach Ducheneaux and BLM Senior Policy Advisory Errol Rice both spoke about issues relevant in their respective agencies, then opened the floor to questions from people present and others who participated online. Also speaking was David Hillis, Principal Engineer at Turnipseed Engineering, LTD. Hillis explained some of the issues involving water rights as they pertain to permittees on federal grazing lands. Mr. Hillis also brought relevant questions to the table for Mr. Rice regarding wild horse management in Nevada.

Issues raised involved carbon credits, a proposed new BLM rule and how it will impact grazing permittees, wild horse herds on federal lands, changes in FSA programs to make them more producer friendly, and how public use of federal lands is impacting grazing lands and permittees.

Zach Ducheneaux said that his time as FSA administrator has been the most rewarding two and a half years of his professional life.

“I am YOUR Farm Services Agency administrator,” he emphasized. “I take public service very seriously. I am honored to be your administrator and proud of the work we have been able to do thus far.”

Ducheneaux brought his experience from a lifetime ranching on the Cheyenne River Reservation in western South Dakota to the policy making table in Washington D.C.

“I have operated a ranch and not known where the next money would come from to get through the production season,” he said. “Now I have the tools and staff to help take that level of pressure off producers.”

Ducheneaux emphasized that the FSA prioritizes listening to producers’ needs and detailed several policy changes that have been implemented in the last two years to deal with real situations. He explained how those policies evolved based on continuing input from producers.

“We frame such things as ELAP and disaster payments as an investment in our nation’s livestock producers,” he said. “The economic impact of this small investment is keeping rural communities afloat and preserving the heritage and legacy of producers who have been on the land for generations in many cases.”

Ducheneaux also mentioned the grasslands CRP program as a unique way to keep land in production and incentivize holistic practices such as engaging in a grazing management plan. Additionally, he is proud to be part of restructuring FSA farm ownership and operating loans to make sure that farmers and ranchers have the resources they need to stay on the farm.

“We view USDA spending on ag infrastructure as an investment in future production, not a frivolous expenditure,” he said. “We are structuring loans like an investment that focuses on returns and benefits, not just interest rates and a recapture of money. Our direct farm ownership loan program operates at a negative cost to the taxpayer.”

Ducheneaux stressed that in helping the most economically vulnerable producers in the country, FSA farm ownership loans are not a waste of taxpayer dollars. He said that farm operating loans average a 2% loss rate, a statistic that he said was enviable even in comparison to private sector data. He also gave details on how the team at FSA has streamlined the loan application process and has worked to fast track the loan approval process for qualified borrowers so that critical loans don’t have to happen ‘at the speed of congress.’

When questioned what role the FSA would play in the arena of carbon sequestration, Ducheneaux said that the Natural Resources and Conservation Service is handling the commodity development program regarding emissions and carbon sequestration.

“As the markets develop this will put you all in the drivers’ seat,” he said. “As ranchers and stewards of grasslands, the product you produce has innate climate smart tendencies. They have enlisted industry stakeholders and are doing the research to establish a market for your product.”

Ducheneaux said that the livestock industry needs to think about how to enlist producers to have a voice in the marketing development of climate smart benefits.

“If we’re looking at carbon as a commodity, the rangelands of the west are huge, and they are not tillable,” he said. “It seems like a lot of the research is focused on more highly productive lands, but we also need to focus on the vastness of bunchgrass, sagebrush and bluestem country. One of our largest partnerships is with South Dakota State University; they are working on research that will focus on grazing lands and grassfed animals as commodities in the carbon market.”

Ducheneaux said that he is looking for climate smart solutions that can also bring economic benefits to rural communities.

“In many ways, the livestock industry has separated producers from consumers,” he said. “We need to get producers and consumers back in the same conversation.”

Errol Rice, a fifth generation Montanan with extensive experience in ranching and the livestock industry, spoke about modifications to the BLM grazing lands rule and the proposed BLM public lands rule that was opened for public comments in January.

“There has been an inherent realization within the agency that we needed to modify the grazing rule,” Rice said. “This rule is thirty years old, and we have heard from our permittees that they need more flexibility to implement healthy management practices. We are setting up a framework to allow for quicker decision making. We want to create more opportunities to match on the ground, real time circumstances to be more efficient with our grazing enterprises.”

Rice addressed the BLM proposed public lands rule that was rolled out earlier in 2023, and spoke to concerns that have been expressed about this rule.

“Our idea was to design the framework of the rule around two important things: good, old-fashioned restoration work and mitigation,” he said. “Whether it’s cheat grass or juniper or any number of other issues, we need to create more efficient opportunities to address restoration needs on our public lands and allow for quicker decision making at the ground level. On the mitigation side, currently if there is a disturbance there is not a good framework in place to mitigate offsets on public lands, and we think our grazing permittees need compensatory mitigation just like private landowners.”

Rice expressed the need for mitigation due to activity related to renewable energy development, gas and oil development, and growing public use of public lands.

“When the pandemic shut everything down, the U.S. public discovered our public lands,” he said. “This has created a real impact for grazing permittees.”

Rice described the immensity of the scope of the proposed rule, as it impacts one hundred fifty-five million acres of land and eighteen thousand grazing permittees. He is pleased with the feedback that the BLM received during the public comment period, which ended on July 5.

“We have over 150,000 public comments, and we have had a lot of active participation from the grazing community,” he said. “We have a lot of data points for the agency to churn through and a lot to think about. That’s a good thing.”

One concern that Rice is aware of regarding the new rule is over certain permit designations around areas of critical environmental concern.

“We are asking questions to help us better understand where the risk profile is for grazing on these designations,” he said.

Another huge concern that has been expressed is over the proposed conservation leasing covered in the new rule.

“There has been tremendous trepidation about whether conservation leasing will compete against grazing leases,” he said. “The answer is unequivocally no. It is not the intent of the rule for grazing permittees to have to compete with conservation leases. It is intended to develop a framework that cannot impede the legal current multiple use rights that grazing permittees already have.”

Rice said that the conservation leases are meant to be an add on opportunity that grazing permittees are not required to participate in. If permittees choose not to participate, nothing will change for them.

“If you do see an opportunity, this is a chance to get into some of the carbon conversations, and a vehicle the agency would like to use to facilitate that,” he said. “Right now carbon companies can’t develop carbon contracts on public land, because of questions around who owns the carbon. We hope we can design this rule so that folks who are on the ground can maximize those opportunities on public lands.”

Rice emphasized that even though the comment period is closed the BLM will continue engaging with stakeholders regarding the new rule.

“Let’s keep the conversation going,” he said. “If you need clarification, we want to continue to stay engaged, particularly with the grazing community. It is a big process and it will take us time to get through all the comments.”

Rice feels that the grazing rule is pretty straightforward and considers it an opportunity to streamline management for grazing permittees. The process of updating the grazing rule was started under the previous administration and has continued under the current administration.

“We have tried to get a better understanding of regional and local issues through input from our permittees,” he said. “We want to know where and how we can create more flexibility and better efficiency in how grazing lands are managed and facilitate better relationships with everyone involved in the process, from the permittee to the field office to the range conservationists.”

He also stressed that grazing is a part of conservation and said that the BLM wants to help permittees find opportunities that are beneficial both ecologically and financially.

