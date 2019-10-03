High Plains “Bucking to Vegas” Circuit Finals results
The Buckin’ To Vegas High Plains Jr. Tour Circuit Finals was Sept. 29, and the Ford brothers from last week’s story both qualified for the Jr. Roughstock World Finals. Jackson won the 12-14 mini saddle broncs and will head to Las Vegas in first place with 10 points. Kashton placed fourth in the mini barebacks and is also going to Vegas with 7 points.
The Jr. Roughstock World Finals will be held December 4-10, just before the start of the WNFR in Las Vegas. Competing there will be youth ranging in ages from 6-17 years and in four divisions. The Jr. Tour was created to start roughstock riders off at an early age with size appropriate stock, thus building a base for roughstock riders of the future.
Results from the High Plains “Buckin’ To Vegas” Jr Tour & Circuit Finals on Sept 29 in Fort Pierre, South Dakota.
Rider information is listed as follows:
name, hometown, state, points earned, placing, qualification for Vegas finals
6-9 Bareback
Hayes Weinberger, Breien, ND, 10, Champion, Qualified
JD Chavez, Highmore, SD, 9, Res. Champion, 1st Alternate
David Biggins, Gregory, SD, 8, 3rd, 2nd Alternate
Ryggan Lambley, Burke, SD, 7, 4th, 3rd Alternate
Emmett Sprague, Bartlett, NE, 6, 5th, 4th Alternate
10-11 Bareback
Talon Ping, Highmore, SD, 10, Champion, Qualified
Tyson Schmelzle, Gillette, WY, 9, Reserve Champion, Qualified
Taos Weborg, St. Charles, SD, 8, 3rd, Pre-Qualified
Lane Stuwe, Hoven, SD, 7, Hoven, SD, 7, 4th, Qualified
Aidyn Garwood, Butte, NE, 6, 5th, Qualified
Rowdy Mott, Watford City, ND, 4, 7th, 2nd Alternate
Peter Jones, Annandale, MN, 3, 8th, 3rd Alternate
12-14 Bareback
Coy Hepper, Keene, ND, 10, Champion, Qualified
Taylon Carmody, Mobridge, SD, 9, Res. Champion, Qualified
Tate Schlueter, Corona, SD, 8, 3rd, Qualified
Kashton Ford, Sturgis, SD, 7, 4th, Qualified
Devon Moore, Clear Lake, SD, 5, 5th, 1st Alternate
Tristan Spencer, Onida, SD, 6, 6th, 2nd Alternate
15-17 Bareback
Alex Nelson, Worden, MT, 10, Champion, Qualified
Chase Yellowhawk, Blunt, SD, 9, Res. Champion, Qualified
6-9 Saddle Bronc
Ryggan Lambley, Burke, SD, 10, Champion, Qualified
David Biggins, Gregory, SD, 9, Reserve Champion, 1st Alternate
10-11 Saddle Bronc
Brody Froelich, Selfridge, ND, 10, Champion, Qualified
Aiden Treetop, Fort Yates, ND, 9, Res. Champion, Qualified
Tyler Tvedt, Estelline, SD, 8, 3rd, Qualified
Taos Weborg, St. Charles, SD, 8, 4th, Pre-Qualified
Bentley Dehning, Gregory, SD, 6, 5th, Qualified
Raelee Riesland, Oshoto, WY, 5, 6th, 1st Alternate
12-14 Saddle Bronc
Jackson Ford, Sturgis, SD, 10, Champion, Qualified
Ty Brenna, Keene, ND, 9, Res. Champion, Qualified
Curtis Riesland, Oshoto, WY, 3rd, Qualified
15-17 Saddle Bronc
Sage Kvien, Valley City, ND, 10, Champion, Qualified
Ty Fladeland, Stanley, ND, 9, Res. Champion, Qualified
Brady Carlson, McLeod, ND, 8, 3rd, Qualified
–Results from Lazy 3 S Rodeo Company