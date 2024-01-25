High Plains Genetics to Change Ownership

High Plains Genetics will continue to serve the equine industry under new ownership as Red Valley Genetics.

Roger and Jayne Joseph of Whitewood, South Dakota, are excited to announce the change of ownership at High Plains Genetics, and their intent to continue operating the business. The couple purchased the facility that sold at absolute auction on January 10, 2024, and expect to close on or before February 1, 2024.

“Our plan is to keep the equine part of the business going right now, and hopefully work into the bovine aspect,” Roger said. “We expect to be full of horses for the time being. The business will remain under the management of Ty Hendricks, who has been the manager of High Plains for 13 years. He will stay there and be in charge of operations, and we will facilitate things with new employees also. Ty is a good friend and has done a great job with the business for years.”

The couple plans to change the name of the business to Red Valley Genetics.

“We chose that name for its significance to Piedmont, South Dakota,” Roger said. “We’re on the east edge of the red soil line that runs up along the Black Hills.”

Formerly in the registered Angus business, Roger spent over 30 years operating Joseph Angus Ranch.

“I was born and raised in Valentine, Nebraska,” he said. “The Joseph family has been there for generations; all my grandparents were born and raised there. I bought a ranch in the Winner area and was there for 23 years with the registered Angus business before we moved up to Whitewood.”

For those familiar with Valentine, Roger noted a fun fact about his family.

“My father acquired the Peppermill Steakhouse in 1986; he ran it for 10 years, then I ran it for 12 years, and my son still owns and operates the restaurant.”

automatic-cat

Jayne was born and raised in the Winner area, and has worked as an orthopedic PA for years.

“She has given me two new knees,” Roger said.

“I’ve ranched and raised commercial cattle as well as horses in Tripp County all my life,” Jayne said. “None of this is unfamiliar to us.”

Josephs own Automatic Cat, a 2013 blue roan son of Smooth As A Cat (LTE: $500,037, PE: over $35 million) out of the all-time leading cutting mares, Autumn Boon (LTE: $258,185, PE: over $2 million). Automatic Cat was unshown due to an injury. He is currently standing at Cedar Ridge Stallion Station in Whitesboro, Texas, but will come up to South Dakota in June.

“We have 25 broodmares of our own,” Roger said. “We also have a Docs Stylish Oak two year old colt in training.”

The couple moved to Whitewood, South Dakota, when they retired to be closer to family.

“We have 15 grandkids, so when we sold the ranch we moved up here to chase grandkids,” Roger said. “We felt we needed something positive to do, we wanted to be involved in a business in the area.”

“We’ve had a great response from people who hope to continue standing their stallions with us,” Roger said. “We plan to have a grand opening sometime in the future.”