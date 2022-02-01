High-Profile Speakers to Participate in 2022 NCBA Convention

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (Jan. 28, 2022) – The 2022 Cattle Industry Convention & NCBA Trade Show is a few short days away in Houston, and the impressive agenda includes speakers ranging from sports heroes to global leaders. Among those speakers, NCBA is proud to welcome Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack virtually, and in person both Under Secretary of Agriculture for Farm Production and Conversation Robert Bonnie as well as Dame Karen Pierce, British Ambassador to the United States.

Hosted by NCBA Vice President of Government Affairs Ethan Lane, this new-high profile session, the morning of Thursday, Feb. 3, will provide updates on the business climate of the U.S. cattle and beef industry, conservation, and trade.

“We are thrilled to have Secretary Vilsack and Under Secretary Bonnie join us at convention. We take pride in our robust working relationship with USDA as it is essential to ensure the U.S. cattle and beef industry is well-represented in policy decisions made in Washington, D.C.,” said NCBA Vice President of Government Affairs Ethan Lane. “We are also pleased to welcome the British Ambassador to the U.S., Dame Karen Pierce. Increased access to global markets is a key tool in increasing opportunity and profitability for cattle producers across the country. We are thankful for the ambassador’s interest in expanding market access for U.S. beef, and we look forward to discussing the path forward during our conversation at convention.”

Vilsack was nominated by President Joe Biden to return as Secretary of Agriculture after previously serving for eight years under President Barack Obama. Robert Bonnie was appointed to serve as Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation, previously he served as Under Secretary of Natural Resources and Environment under the Obama administration. Ambassador Pierce is responsible for the direction and work of the Embassy and its Consulates, including political work, trade and investment, press and cultural relations, and visa and consular services.

It’s not too late to attend this year’s convention. Online registration is available at convention.ncba.org, and onsite registration in Houston begins Monday, Jan. 31.

–NCBA