High School Rodeo Results, Sturgis | TSLN.com
High School Rodeo Results, Sturgis

Bareback Riding

1. Cooper Filipek, RC Central, 67

2. Teigen Robertson, New Underwood, 64

3. Jhett Knight, Red Cloud, 60


4. Reigns Provost, Bennett Co., 54

5. Couper Kulm, RC Central, 52

Barrel Racing

1. Bridget Romey, Western Christian, 16.902

2. Landry Haugen, Sturgis, 17.347

3. Sophia Meyer, St. Thomas More, 17.351

4. Jenna Elshere, Wall, 17.375

5. Leaha Pauly, Bennett Co., 17.429

6. Camri Elshere, Wall, 17.441

7. Shelby Derner, New Underwood, 17.449

8. Merika Dirk, RC Central, 17.472

9. Wregan Brown, Sturgis, 17.510

10. Sidney Peterson, Sturgis, 17.636

Breakaway

1. T Merrill, Wall, 3.57

2. Camri Elshere, Wall, 3.86

3. Shania Larive, Sturgis, 3.91

4. Isabel Risse, Bennett Co., 4.36

5. Jessica Woodward, Custer, 4.51

6. Shelby Derner, New Underwood, 4.91

7. Kylene Baker, Hot Springs, 4.95

8. Kassidy Sawvell, Wall, 5.22

9. Jayme Peterson, Belle Fourche, 5.23

10. Kaitlin Gerard, Edgemont, 6.09

Bull Riding

1. Dakohta Reynolds, RC Central, 73

2. Jack Rodenbaugh, New Underwood, 72

3. Thayne Elshere, Sturgis, 71

4. Jestyn Woodward, Custer, 65

5. Trayton Janis, Little Wound, 63

Boys Cutting

1. Caden Stoddard, Kadoka, 70

2. Bodie Mattson, Sturgis, 69.5

Goat Tying

1. Landry Haugen, Sturgis, 7.83

2. T Merrill, Wall, 7.93

3. Allison Clemetson, Hill City, 8.50

4. Camri Elshere, Wall, 8.5

5. Kylene Baker, Hot Springs, 9.07

6. Kassidy Sawvell, Wall, 9.23

7. Acelyn Brink, Belle Fourche, 9.45

8. Jessica Woodward, Custer, 9.61

9. Kiara Brown, Sturgis, 9.62

10. Jaden Crowser, New Underwood, 10.23

Girls Cutting

1. Landry Haugen, Sturgis, 71

2. Jayme Peterson, Belle Fourche, 70

3. Elizabeth Haiar, RC Stevens, 69

4/5. Sidney Peterson, Sturgis, 68.5

4/5. Allison Clemetson, Hill City, 68.5

6. Sophia Meyer, St. Thomas More, 68

7. T Merrill, Wall, 67.5

8. Jessica Woodward, Custer, 62

Pole Bending

1. Tessa Caspers, New Underwood, 21.250

2. Jessica Woodward, Custer, 21.350

3. Acelyn Brink, Belle Fourche, 21.626

4. Bridget Romey, Western Christian, 21.701

5. Jenna Elshere, Wall, 21.853

6. Allison Clemetson, Hill City, 22.256

7. Jaycie West, New Underwood, 22.282

8. Samantha Hubert, New Underwood, 22.317

9. Wregan Brown, Sturgis, 22.524

10. Jayme Peterson, Belle Fourche, 22.524

Reined Cow Horse

1. Jimmie Hunt, RC Christian, 131.5

2. Sidney Peterson, Sturgis, 129.5

3. Elizabeth Haiar, RC Stevens, 116.5

4. Bodie Mattson, Sturgis, 116

5. Traylin Martin, Sturgis, 113.5

Saddle Bronc

1. Clint Donaldson, Sturgis, 69

2. Malcolm Heathershaw, Wall, 68

3. Talon Elshere, Sturgis, 66

4. Ridge Ward, Bennett Co., 66

5. Izzah Bartels, RC Central, 50

Steer Wrestling

1. Brayden Burrus, RC Central, 6.44

2. Talon Elshere, Sturgis, 7.62

3. Tegun Spring, Wall, 9.41

4. Jackson Ford, Sturgis, 10.92

5. Bodie Mattson, Sturgis, 11.34

6. Logan Lemmel, Sturgis, 11.45

7. Slater Tople, Stanley Co., 15.94

Team Roping

1. Rio Nutter, RC Central and Bodie Mattson, Sturgis

