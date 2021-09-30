High School Students: Attend Western Dakota Technical College’s Career Expo Oct. 7

Find the Right Career for You at Activity-Rich Camp

RAPID CITY, SD – Whether you are a high school student who knows what you want to do following graduation, or you are not quite sure, plan to attend the Western Dakota Technical College Career Expo, Thursday, Oct. 7. The FREE event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Monument (formerly the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center).

Those attending the Expo will have the opportunity to explore more than 30 Western Dakota Tech programs through the activity-rich camp and visit with actual employers about career options. Participants will be able to register for a chance to win a $150 Visa gift card!

The Career Expo allows high school students to experience a fun, realistic glimpse into a variety of fields, said Wanda Roe, Admissions and Event Specialist.

“We’re committed to helping students realize their potential,” Roe said. “Finding a career that fits your personality and goals is the first step toward a successful career.

The Expo focuses on interactive demonstrations to ensure attendees have a personal, learning experience with each career field,” Roe said.

Examples of some of the activities Expo participants can participate in include: CPR training, virtual welding, and Computer-Aided Design virtual reality simulation.

No registration is necessary for this event.

For more information about the Career Expo, call Wanda Roe at (605) 718-2963 or email her at Wanda.Roe@wdt.edu .

–Western Dakota Technical