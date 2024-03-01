High tier imports now regular but controversial part of US sugar supply

By JERRY HAGSTROM

AVENTURA, Fla. — What sugar growers and users call high-tier imports — imported sugar above tariff rate quotas on which importers must pay a tariff of 15 cents per pound on raw sugar — is now a regular part of the U.S. sugar supply, but it is controversial, officials and analysts said here Wednesday at the International Sweetener Colloquium, the meeting of the Sweetener Users Association.

Industrial-scale sweetener users such as candy and baking companies have gotten used to buying high tier imports to supplement supplies beyond domestically produced sugar and imports from Mexico and from other countries under import quotas, but they have also urged the Agriculture Department to find a way to increase the tariff rate quotas to lower their costs.

The reason for the high-tier imports is that Mexican sugar production and exports to the United States have been lower than in some previous years, Barb Fecso, the Agriculture Department Farm Service Agency Commodity Analysis branch chief who administers the sugar program, said at the meeting. (See story above on Mexican sugar imports from the United States.)

Fecso added that she is not “blaming” the Mexicans for not having a good crop because they had bad weather. Other analysts said that the Mexican sugar industry has not maintained its cane production as was expected under the North American Free Trade Agreement, which has been turned into the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Free Trade Agreement. Under those agreements, Mexico has the right to export as much sugar as it wishes to the United States, although those exports have been restrained under agreements after Mexico was found to be taking unfair actions to increase its sugar supply.

Under the sugar program established by Congress, USDA is supposed to maintain an adequate supply of sugar with reasonable prices while avoiding forfeitures by domestic producers because prices have fallen below statutory levels.

Fecso said USDA has interpreted the congressional mandate to maintain a stocks-to-use ratio of 13.5% to 15.5%, but USDA now has to include the high-tier imports to reach that level. Without the high-tier imports, the stocks-to-use ratio would be 11.2%, she said.

Randy Green of Watson Green LLC, a longtime lobbyist for the sweetener users, said during the same panel discussion that the stocks-to-use ratio without high tier imports could be as low as 8.6% in 2023-24.

Fecso noted that there is no definition of reasonable prices in the sugar program law.”Is it acceptable to have this much high-tier sugar when the U.S. has authority to bring in sugar?,” Fecso asked. Sweetener users, she said, ask “Why aren’t you doing that instead of asking people to pay an extra 15 cents through the tariff?”

Fecso noted that she had recommended that the USDA committee that puts out the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report not include the expected high-tier estimates because the high-tier estimates are a matter of policy rather than market statistics, but ultimately the committee decided to include the high-tier estimates because it could not “deny” they would come into the country.

Setting sugar policy is complicated, Fecso said, because the decision makers include USDA’s Farm Service Agency, where she works, as well as USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, which announces tariff rate quotas, and the Commerce Department, which is in charge of the agreements to which the United States and Mexico agreed to suspend the duties on Mexican sugar for Mexico’s illegal subsidization of that industry.

One of the complications in setting policy, Fecso said, is that she has different authority from the beginning of the fiscal year through March 31 and beginning April 1. The Agriculture secretary can declare an emergency and raise the tariff rate quotas, but “what constitutes an emergency?,” she asked.

Fecso said she tries to “strike a balance among stakeholders,” and there are a lot of stakeholders with different opinions.

Green said that there is a “built-in bias against TRQ increases” in sugar policy, but that “USDA could improve program administration by increasing TRQs sufficiently to discourage large-scale high-tier imports, especially when supplies from Mexico are scarce.”

Mike Gorrell, the senior vice president at the U.S. Sugar Savannah Refinery, which imports high-tier sugar to keep its refinery operating, said he questions whether the U.S. and Mexican industries would be “sustainable” if sugar prices were as low as those under which U.S. producers have the right to forfeit sugar to the government.

He noted that costs to producers are rising. Rob Johansson, the economist for the American Sugar Alliance, which represents beet and cane growers, noted that since 2000 27 U.S. sugar processing and refining facilities have closed while 45 remain.

Gorrell added that the world market cannot be discussed without focusing on Brazil and India, which have huge sugar cane industries and long histories of both domestic subsidies and export subsidies.

Frank Jenkins, president of JSG Commodities, pointed out that the United States is now importing sugar from 61 countries and it is coming into 35 ports of entry.

Craig Ruffalo, a vice president and commodity specialist at McKeany-Flavell Company Inc., noted that domestic use of high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS) is down, but exports are up. Ruffalo said that the use of biofermentation may have as big an impact on the corn industry as the enactment of the Renewable Fuel Standard.

A sugar seller told The Hagstrom Report that buyers had come to the colloquium hoping to hear that the world sugar supply would increase and that they could sign contracts with lower prices, but that the buyers had become disabused of that notion by the presentations by the speakers.

