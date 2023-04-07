Higher prices; profits still elusive

Almost 9 years after the strong cattle prices of 2014, fed and feeder cattle prices may be showing promise once again.

Greg Ryken, owner and auctioneer of Stockmen’s Livestock in Yankton, South Dakota, said that even with record high fed cattle prices, profit for cattle feeders is elusive.

Stockmen’s reported some 1,516 pound heifers that brought $1.80 per pound last week.

Well over half of the fed steers reported for the April 4, 2023, sale brought over $1.70 per pound.

“This was going to be our year – the fat market is getting better and better, but now with $7 corn and $250 per ton hay, feeders are still losing money on some pens,” he said.

Higher prices are likely due in part to the cattle liquidation in recent years, he said.

But input costs keep increasing, too.

“This land is higher than hell. By the time you rent pasture and then feed that cow the rest of the year, you are looking at maybe $200 per cow after paying for feed costs- and that doesn’t take into account death loss and other expenses,” he said, regarding cow-calf producers in region – extreme southeastern South Dakota. He said that grass for grazing in his area is essentially nonexistent so the economics of raising a calf is different than further out west – but not necessarily easier or harder. Stockmen’s sells feeder calves and cows, along with fed (finished) cattle.

While Ryken is cautiously optimistic about the current and future prices in his barn and elsewhere, he said the breakeven on cattle keeps rising, too. As cattle prices rise, feeders have to pay more to play the game. “Fat cattle finally got higher these past couple of weeks, but the feeders are following right with it. So it makes no difference, it’s just more money you’re playing with, but profit doesn’t change.”

Ranchers are in the same predicament, he says. “We feel for the rancher – he’s dealing with the same thing. We want them to make money, we want these feeder cattle higher so the rancher can make money,” he said.

The industry discusses frequently the decline in the number of fed cattle being sold “in the cash” or on a live basis – as opposed to the growing number of fed cattle being sold through contracts, grids and other marketing arrangements.

Stockmen’s livestock puts around 140,000 to 150,000 head of fed cattle through the year on an annual basis.

Ryken said he himself has fed and sold many pens of cattle. He has sold on the grid, and through the ring.

Selling through the ring in an open bidding format will help establish the most fair price for the cattle, he said. And contrary to many industry policy analysts’ opinions, selling cattle on the grid is not necessarily the best way to get paid for quality cattle, he said.

“That is the biggest hocus pocus thing I’ve ever heard. I can guarantee you one thing -the packer doesn’t come knocking on your door so he can pay you more for your cattle,” he said.

“I’ve done plenty, I’ve sold plenty on the grid. You might get a little premium on a few but they discount you on the rest of them,” he said.

Ryken said he knows his customers, knows the quality of the cattle they are bringing to town, and can market them accordingly. “I tell my buyers ‘I like these. They are fat, they are right,'” he said.

The cattle sold through his ring, and the fed cattle throughout his region, particularly those fed in smaller lots are “the best in the world,” he said. “These cattle are fed by farmers in little feedyards. They are feeding 500 head, they take care of them. They baby them. Then you’ve got a guy managing a feedyard of 5,000, which one is getting taken care of better?” he said.

Ryken said cattle come from as far away as Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and other areas to sell in his barn.

When the market is tough, it’s not unusual for Stockmen’s Livestock to gain customers. “Usually it’s when the market stinks and the packers won’t bid on cattle in the country. Those feeders are up against a wall, the cattle are getting overfat and they can’t hold them any longer. I’m their only outlet,” he said.

Ryken believes the industry should work together to require a certain number of cattle to be sold on the cash market – he doesn’t know what the magic number is – but anything is better than nothing, he said.

Ryken expects prices to continue trending upward. He believes that because USDA reported a record number of cows slaughtered in January, 2023, that prices should continue to move higher.

“We’ve still got all those calves from that big liquidation of cows. But calf numbers should be short this fall since we won’t have that cow here to calve this spring.” He said.

Still, higher corn and other expenses keep profit out of arm’s reach for many.

“Thank God people love this industry, love the cow-calf thing. There is so little money to be made here,” he said.