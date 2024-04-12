Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Confirmed in South Dakota Dairy Cattle

USDA’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) confirmed cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in dairy cattle in South Dakota and North Carolina on April 9, 2024.

According to an April 11 press release from the South Dakota Animal Industry Board, this is the first confirmed case of HPAI on a South Dakota dairy farm.

“South Dakota Dairy Producers encourages all dairy producers toc loosely monitor their herd and contact their herd veterinarian immediately if cattle appear symptomatic,” said Marv Post, Chairman of the South Dakota Dairy Producers, in the press release.

Eight states in total have confirmed cases of HPAI since March 25: Texas, New Mexico, Kansas, Idaho, Michigan, Ohio, North Carolina and South Dakota.

Symptoms have mainly appeared in late stage lactation cows. They may show a drop in milk production, loss of appetite and changes in manure consistency.

This has been a stressful situation for state animal industry officials to keep up with.

“It has been a moving situation,” said Dr. Beth Thompson, South Dakota State Veterinarian.

“Biosecurity remains very important,” Dr. Thompson said. “South Dakota dairy producers have really good options and oversights.”

The Animal Industry Board recommended limiting visitors and excluding any wild birds or wild animals from dairy facilities as part of good biosecurity.

Dr. Thompson said that HPAI cases confirmed in Michigan on March 29 were disconcerting.

“It sounds as though clinically unaffected cows were moved from Texas to Michigan,” she said. “It is difficult at this point because a cow might look healthy and still be positive for the virus.”

Dr. Thompson said that getting a pre-movement test up and available for dairy cattle will help.

“We don’t have one right now, but hopefully it will be coming soon. In the meanwhile, we’re encouraging dairy farmers to make sure they are watching their movements and delay movements as much as possible.”

As far as public health issues, Dr. Thompson said there is not a concern.

“We know our dairy farmers don’t put milk from sick cows into the tank,” she said.

If milk from an asymptomatic animal did get into the milk supply, she said, “That’s why pasteurization is important. It’s going to kill the virus.”

USDA, FDA and CDC, along with state veterinarians, animal health officials and public health officials continue to monitor and investigate the situation.

According to the CDC, “there is no concern about the safety of the commercial milk supply or risk to consumer health.”

Dr. Thompson said that so far no reports of HPAI have come out of the beef industry.