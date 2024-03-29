Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Confirmed in U.S. Dairy Cattle

HPAI has been confirmed in dairy cattle in several US states.



Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza has been confirmed in dairy cattle in Texas, Kansas, Idaho and Michigan. Presumptive positive cases are pending in New Mexico.

The Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported in a March 26, 2024 press release that cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) have been confirmed in diagnostic samples from two Texas and two Kansas dairies.

Texas State Epidemiologist Dr. Jessica Monday discussed the situation in a conference call with the American Livestock Markets and Dealers Association on March 26.

“We continue to work on the big epidemiologic factors,” she said. “We are trying to find as many risk factors as possible.”

As soon as the illness was reported, Dr. Monday said that they pulled in a team to help assess the situation and identify the cause or causes of the sick cattle.

“We have had a very good response process to these recent dairy issues,” she said. “We called in everyone we could to be part of the emergency response process. We are working closely with USDA and all subject matter experts, including bovine diagnosticians in the Panhandle and select milk practitioners.”

Dr. Monday said that her team is also coordinating efforts with the New Mexico livestock board.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), TAHC, Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL), and dairy veterinarians, along with other partners, are working closely to evaluate symptoms among primarily older dairy cows in Texas, Kansas, and New Mexico, of decreased lactation, low appetite, and other clinical signs. Diagnostic samples of unpasteurized milk from affected cattle collected from two dairy farms in Kansas and one in Texas, as well as an oropharyngeal swab from another dairy in Texas, were confirmed HPAI positive on March 25, 2024.

While HPAI has been confirmed, symptoms and diagnostic information have not ruled out other possibilities. Dr. Monday said that to maintain the privacy of affected producers, she can only speak to the symptoms and treatment of the affected dairy cattle.

TAHC is following epidemiologic trends closely.

“We’re working on this at a population level,” she said. “The area affected is very wide. Symptoms include a consistent milk drop, not eating, in some cases, diarrhea; in others, tacky or dry feces. Some may have pneumonia, some have mastitis, some cattle have fevers. Some cattle present subcutaneous air. Our findings are still inconsistent.”

The positive news is that with supportive care for presenting symptoms, most affected cattle have been able to recover.

Most affected cattle have recovered with symptom specific supportive care. IMG_5880-a

“From a group level, we know that any incident that suppresses the immune system and causes stress may have bearing on an individual animal’s symptoms,” Dr. Monday said.

While the spread of this illness appears to be inconsistent, posing diagnostic challenges, the complexity seems to pose transmission challenges keeping it from affecting other cattle populations.

“This really bounces all over. Different veterinarians have different numbers of clients impacted, and there has been no way to predict which client will be the next to call,” she said.

TAHC reports that additional testing has been conducted since dairies reported finding deceased wild birds on their properties. The HPAI virus detections in Texas may have been introduced by wild birds. Initial testing by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories has not found changes to the virus that would make it more transmissible to humans, which would indicate that the current risk to the public remains low. Federal and state agencies are moving quickly to conduct additional testing for HPAI, as well as viral genome sequencing, so the emerging situation can be better understood, including characterization of the HPAI strain or strains associated with these detections. Further efforts to continue epidemiological investigations are underway, to ensure the full picture of the situation is considered.

Erin Robinson, TAHC spokesperson, reiterated that TAHC and other involved organizations are putting forth continued efforts to make sure that this epidemiologic investigation is developing as a full picture, not only staying hyper focused on Avian influenza.

“We’re not confident at this stage that HPAI is the only thing affecting the condition of these cattle,” she said. “We are still doing diagnostic testing.”

Twenty Texas dairies have “self-identified” as having affected cattle and are voluntarily adding their information to the data set. Dr. Monday said that another twenty will be added.

As stated in the TAHC press release, the USDA has no concern about the safety of the commercial milk supply at this stage, nor does this situation pose an increased risk to consumer health. Dairies are required to send only milk from healthy animals into processing for human consumption. Milk from affected animals is being diverted or destroyed so that it does not enter the food supply. In addition, pasteurization has continually proven to inactivate bacteria and viruses, like influenza, in milk. Pasteurization is required for any milk sold in stores.

“We’re trying to put together the full epidemiologic triangle to understand this picture,” Dr. Monday said. “In the triangle, we have the host at the top, the pathogen; be it parasite, bacteria or virus off one point; the environment off the other point, and the vector in the middle. Indications are that this is a multifactorial incident, with possible environmental and or nutritional risk factors affecting specific populations.”

There are a lot of different things to look at, she said.

“What predisposed a certain segment of the dairy cattle population to these symptoms? So far the cattle affected have all been higher than 90 days in milk, multiparous dams. Why are we seeing it in these specific girls? Why are we not seeing it in heifers or calves? We’re not seeing it in our beef partners, and they share a lot of the same dietary risk factors as the dairy cattle. If this continues or repeats in the future, we need to make sure we know what management looks like at the cow level. Trying to tease it all out will take a significant amount of time.”

HPAI has also been reported in newborn goats in Stevens County, Minnesota. On February 27, 2024, USDA/APHIS confirmed that the goats were on the same farm where a backyard poultry flock was infected with HPAI.

Two commercial poultry flocks in South Dakota, both turkeys and wild game birds, have been reported to have HPAI since January 1, 2024.

The Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) has also identified (HPAI) in a dairy cattle operation.

According to their press release: “These are the first cases of HPAI in a livestock operation in Idaho. The affected facility recently imported cattle from another state that has identified cases of HPAI in cattle, which suggests the virus may be transmitted from cow-to-cow, in addition to previous reports indicating cattle were acquiring the virus from infected birds.”

The primary concern with this diagnosis is on-farm production losses, as the disease has been associated with decreased milk production.

ISDA further stated that “at this stage, there is no concern about the safety of the commercial milk supply or that this circumstance poses a risk to consumer health. The pasteurization process of heating milk to a high temperature ensures milk and dairy products can be consumed safely.”

USDA’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) announced in a March 29th press release that the presence of HPAI has been confirmed in a Michigan dairy herd that had recently received cows from Texas.

“The NVSL has also confirmed that the strain of the virus found in Michigan is very similar to the strain confirmed in Texas and Kansas that appears to have been introduced by wild birds (H5N1, Eurasian lineage goose/Guangdong clade 2.3.4.4b),” the press release stated. “Initial testing has not found changes to the virus that would make it more transmissible to humans. While cases among humans in direct contact with infected animals are possible, this indicates that the current risk to the public remains low.

“Spread of symptoms among the Michigan herd also indicates that HPAI transmission between cattle cannot be ruled out; USDA and partners continue to monitor this closely and have advised veterinarians and producers to practice good biosecurity, test animals before necessary movements, minimize animal movements, and isolate sick cattle from the herd. Among the dairies whose herds are exhibiting symptoms, the affected animals have recovered after isolation with little to no associated mortality reported.”

At this time, Dr. Monday said, based on current diagnostics for these cases, mammal to mammal transmission is not indicated, but producers, feeders and livestock markets are justifiably concerned.

“The last thing anyone wants is to spread a pathogen that could have long term effects on the cattle industry. We know now that the USDA is focusing on a pathogen within the H5N1 matrix, and we will have more information in the future. It may be premature to talk about transmissibility, but our beef people have been just as involved as our dairies. In many cases, we have beef cattle populations right next to dairies; some dairymen own both. So far we have not seen an overlap. It may be too early to say for sure, but we are not seeing a high risk of spread to other mammals.”

As the TAHC continues to focus on the big picture, beef cattle are still kept in consideration.

“We need to make sure we don’t miss something, but the primary risk factor for transmission of HPAI is not the bovine on the hoof. We’re looking at migratory birds as more likely culprits for transmission.”

Regardless, Dr. Monday said, “Good biosecurity is always a good idea.”