Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Confirmed in Wyoming Backyard Flock

The Wyoming Livestock Board (WLSB) and USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a Weston County backyard poultry flock. Samples from the flock were tested at the Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory, part of the National Animal Health Laboratory Network, and confirmed at the APHIS National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa. The affected premises is under quarantine to prevent further exposure to HPAI.

Avian influenza is an infectious viral disease of birds that can cause high mortality rates in domestic flocks. Migratory waterfowl are the primary source for avian influenza. Wild birds can be infected and appear healthy, but shed virus in feces, saliva, and respiratory secretions. Domestic poultry become infected through direct contact with infected wild birds, or through contact with contaminated objects, equipment, or the environment.

Improving flock biosecurity is the best prevention for exposure to avian influenza. Domestic poultry should not be allowed contact with wild waterfowl. Poultry located near canals, ponds, rivers, or other bodies of water are at increased risk of exposure, especially during migration periods. Biosecurity measures can include cleaning vehicles and equipment, changing clothes upon contact with birds, and limiting visitors.

Attentively monitor your birds for symptoms of HPAI, which include: coughing, sneezing, nasal discharge, lack of energy and appetite, decreased water consumption, decreased egg production, incoordination, and diarrhea. Avian influenza can also cause sudden death in birds.

If these symptoms are observed in your birds or you have increased mortality in your flock, immediately contact your veterinarian or WLSB, (307) 777-8270.

HPAI is considered low risk to human health according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control, but people should avoid contact with sick/dead poultry or wildlife. If contact occurs, wash your hands and change your clothing before having any contact with poultry and wild birds. For information on biosecurity measures, visit healthybirds.aphis.usda.gov.

Sick or dead wild birds may be reported to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) by calling (307) 745-5865 or reporting online. You can also report to your nearest WGFD regional office.

More information about HPAI detections can be found at https://www.aphis.usda.gov/livestock- poultry-disease/avian/avian-influenza/hpai-detections/commercial-backyard-flocks.

–Wyoming Livestock Board