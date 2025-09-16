Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected in Nebraska Dairy Herd

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

LINCOLN –The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA), in conjunction with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed the detection of a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a dairy herd in Nebraska. This is the first known case of HPAI in dairy cattle in the state. The herd is located in central Nebraska and has been quarantined.

The National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) confirmed that the strain of the virus is very similar to a strain from California. With supportive care, dairy cattle recover with little to no mortality associated with the disease.

State Veterinarian Dr. Roger Dudley encourages Nebraska dairy producers to follow strict biosecurity protocols and to contact their veterinarian immediately if their animals are exhibiting any symptoms of the virus.

What are the clinical signs of HPAI in dairy cattle?

HPAI symptoms in dairy cattle mostly affect late-stage lactating cows. Common clinical signs of HPAI in dairy cows decrease in food consumption, clear nasal discharge, drop in milk production, tacky or loose feces, lethargy, dehydration, fever, and thicker, concentrated (colostrum-like) milk.

Resources for dairy producers

Resources including biosecurity information are available for dairy producers at nda.nebraska.gov/animal/avian/ and from the USDA at https://www.aphis.usda.gov/livestock-poultry-disease/avian/avian-influenza/hpai-livestock . Dairy cattle experiencing signs of HPAI should be reported to NDA at 402-471-2351 or the USDA at 866-536-7593.

While cases among humans in direct contact with infected animals are possible, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) continues to believe that the threat to the general public remains low.

–Nebraska Department of Agriculture