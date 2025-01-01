Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected in Nebraska Poultry

LINCOLN –The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA), in conjunction with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has detected a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial broiler flock in Johnson County.

Cases of HPAI in Nebraska in 2024

Case 1 – Gage County, February 2024

Case 2 – Nemaha County, December 2024

Case 3 – Dodge County, December 2024

Case 4 – Sarpy County, December 2024

Case 5 – Lancaster County, December 2024

Case 6 – Johnson County, December 2024

About HPAI

HPAI is a highly contagious virus that spreads easily among birds through nasal and eye secretions, as well as infected food, water, and manure. The virus can be spread in various ways from flock to flock, including by wild birds during migratory season, through contact with infected poultry, by equipment, and on the clothing and shoes of caretakers. Wild birds can carry the virus without becoming sick, while domesticated birds can become very sick and die.

Clinical Signs of HPAI in Birds

Symptoms of HPAI in poultry include: a decrease in water consumption; lack of energy and appetite; decreased egg production or soft-shelled, misshapen eggs; nasal discharge, coughing, sneezing; incoordination; and diarrhea. HPAI can also cause sudden death in birds even if they aren’t showing any other symptoms. HPAI can survive for weeks in contaminated environments.

Resources are available for poultry producers at nda.nebraska.gov/animal/avian/ , and from the USDA at https://www.aphis.usda.gov/livestock-poultry-disease/avian/avian-influenza . Poultry experiencing signs of HPAI or unusual death should be reported to NDA at 402-471-2351 or the USDA at 866-536-7593.

-Nebraska Department of Agriculture