Hille selected as NDSA brand recorder

Stephanie Hille of Mandan, N.D., was hired as the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA) brand recorder. She started on Sept. 9.

As the brand recorder, Hille’s main responsibilities will include maintaining the state’s brand records by renewing, recording and transferring brands; publishing the brand book and monthly and annual supplements; and generating missing livestock reports, permanent horse permits and other brand documents.

Hille grew up ranching on her family’s registered and commercial Gelbvieh operation south of Mandan, N.D., where she was very involved in the day-to-day activities. The Mandan resident graduated from North Dakota State University in 2003 with a bachelor’s degree in veterinary technology. After college Hille worked for Trans Ova Genetics as an embryologist for eight years. In addition, she worked as a veterinary technician for Mandan Veterinary Clinic for the last 20 years.

“The NDSA is excited to have someone with Stephanie’s background and hard work ethic joining the NDSA team as the brand recorder,” said NDSA President Dan Rorvig, a McVille, N.D., cow-calf producer. “Stephanie is a great fit and an excellent addition to the organization.”

He also acknowledged Rachael Preusse, the NDSA’s previous brand recorder, for her dedicated service over the past six years. “Rachael oversaw the development of the NDSA’s new brand recording software and streamlined our processes,” Rorvig said. “We are grateful for her service and wish her the best as her family relocates.”

–NDSA