Hinkhouse selected to chair joint forestry team

WASHINGTON – Wyoming's Jennifer Hinkhouse has been selected to chair the Joint Forestry Team (JFT) for 2019. Hinkhouse is the district manager of the Campbell County Conservation District and serves as a supervisor for neighboring Crook County Natural Resource District.

Hinkhouse was formally introduced as this year's chair during the JFT's annual in-person meeting, held March 11 in Washington, D.C.

"It's a tremendous honor," Hinkhouse said. "I'm excited to help the Joint Forestry Team manage this year's set of priority tasks."

Chartered in fall 2007, the Joint Forestry Team's purpose is to make recommendations that result in coordinated interagency delivery of forestry and conservation assistance for working forests, farms and ranches. The JFT consists of members representing the U.S. Forest Service, Natural Resources Conservation Service, National Association of State Foresters and NACD. Organizations rotate chairman duties on an annual basis.

"We're proud to have Jennifer represent NACD on the JFT," NACD President Tim Palmer said. "I'm confident she'll do an outstanding job this year."

Hinkhouse is one of three NACD members to serve on the JFT, along with Tom Crowe (Ind.) and John McAlpine (Ark.). All three also serve as regional representatives on the NACD Forestry Resource Policy Group (RPG).

Hinkhouse earned a bachelor's of science degree in environmental horticultural science from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, and holds a master's degree in agricultural production chain management from Van Hall Larenstein University part of Wageningen University and Research in the Netherlands. She first joined the NACD Forestry RPG as its Southwest Region representative in fall 2015.

To learn more about the Joint Forestry Team's mission and activities, visit jointforestryteam.org.

–National Association of Conservation Districts