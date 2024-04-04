Hodges Dedicates Year of Service to FFA, Serving as State Vice-President

Hailing from the small town of Julian, Nebraska, Nebraska FFA State Vice-President Abby Hodges has had a remarkable year in office; from the exhilarating moment her name was called during the 95th Nebraska State FFA Convention to her retiring address she will deliver at the 96th State FFA Convention, Abby has certainly left her mark on Nebraska FFA. Hodges recalls her initial goal after her election.

“I want to show FFA members that there is a place for them in agriculture and in FFA,” said Hodges.

To achieve this goal, Abby has worked tirelessly with her team through busy schedules to continue to make her impact on FFA members throughout Nebraska.

” We all like to remind each other what we’re doing this for,” said Hodges while talking about her team and their impact on her year.

In the beginning, however, Abby had to work hard for her position. Born to a mother who had been a FFA State Officer, Abby was determined to run for state office after holding the chapter roles of Secretary, Vice President, and President in her high school FFA chapter, Johnson-Brock. The process of becoming a state officer included a written application and preliminary interviews, followed by a final interview during the state convention.

Abby’s goal has reflected upon her year in office in various ways. She facilitated workshops at the 2023 Chapter Officer Leadership Training (COLT) Conference in Aurora, where she led Chapter Reporters in learning their duties. She attended a State Officer Leadership Summit in Washington D.C., where she was educated on how to advocate for agriculture. Additionally, Abby attended the International Leadership Seminar for State Officers (ILSSO) in Australia.

Throughout the school year, Abby visited many chapters and connected with members around the state. She mentions putting nearly 3,000 miles on her car to travel and connect with students. Abby focused on communicating one message to members she worked with at these events.

“I want to show that I value their presence here,” said Hodges. “I want them here.”

All of these experiences with FFA members and other officers contributed to Abby’s individual growth and her impact around the state.

Not only has Abby had a tremendous impact on Nebraska FFA, but Nebraska FFA has impacted her in ways she could never imagine. Through her education as a State Officer, Abby looks back on the things she’s learned during her time in FFA.

“State Officers have the power to connect with FFA members and inspire them to chase their dreams,” said Hodges.

Abby has made lifelong friendships during her year as an officer. She also recalls ways she’s developed herself as an individual through her experiences. Teamwork, humility, and confidence were featured in a few of Abby’s key workshops at the EDGE conference.

Now, at the 96th Nebraska State Convention, Abby will retire from her office with her retiring address, “Overwhelmed with Joy.” However, her influence on Nebraska is not over. Abby is currently attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to pursue being an Agricultural Instructor, as she hopes to continue her work of teaching and connecting with FFA members well after her graduation.

-Nebraska FFA