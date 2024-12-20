Hoeven details ag disaster assistance

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., ranking member on the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee, on Wednesday said that agricultural disaster assistance in the bill Congress is expected to finalize this week totals $33.5 billion.Hoeven said the package includes $10 billion to help farmers mitigate economic losses in 2024, $21 billion to assist farmers and ranchers experiencing losses due to natural disasters in 2023 and 2024, and an additional $2.5 billion for other agriculture disaster needs, including assistance for Agricultural Research Service (ARS) facilities damaged by recent hurricanes. Hoeven noted the bill also provides a one-year extension of the farm bill.

“Farm country has faced growing and serious challenges this year, which is why we worked hard to secure funding to help them recover and regroup for the coming year,” said Hoeven. “Across the U.S., farmers have suffered over $31 billion in market losses, in addition to $35 billion in uncovered weather-related losses. This package includes $10 billion in relief for economic losses and $21 billion in weather-related assistance to help our producers deal with their losses and keep their operations going. This is critical assistance for our nation’s farmers, ranchers and rural communities.”

Hoeven also noted that of the $10 billion provided for economic losses, North Dakota producers are estimated to receive more than $600 million. He said the $21 billion for losses due to natural disasters in 2023 and 2024 includes $2 billion for livestock losses and $3 million to help domestic sugar producers by validating the testing of molasses imports at ports of entry to prevent the import of illegal sugar.

–The Hagstrom Report