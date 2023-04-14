Hoeven in Korea for defense, ag events

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., ranking member on the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee, is in South Korea this week to strengthen military and agricultural ties with the Asian country, his office announced.

Hoeven, who also sits on the Senate Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, has traveled to mark the 70th anniversary of the alliance between the U.S. and South Korea, which was signed in 1953.

In a news release, Hoeven noted that he traveled to South Korea in 2011 to build support for the United States-Korea Free Trade Agreement and help open new markets for North Dakota and U.S. agriculture producers.”

As a result of the agreement, U.S. agricultural exports to South Korea have increased by more than 75%,” Hoeven said. “Exports for beef have quintupled and now reach more than $2.6 billion in 2022, making South Korea the largest export market for U.S. beef and beef products. Soybean exports have grown by more than 60%, making South Korea the second largest market for U.S. exports, and wheat exports have grown by 30%, making South Korea the fourth largest market for U.S. exports.”