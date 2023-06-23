Hoeven, Tester introduce livestock disaster aid bill 

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., the ranking member of the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Committee, and Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., this week introduced the Livestock Disaster Relief Act, bipartisan legislation to improve the Livestock Forage Program (LFP) and Emergency Assistance for Livestock Program (ELAP) “to better meet the needs of ranchers impacted by natural disasters.”

Hoeven said, “Specifically, the legislation makes the following improvements:▪ “Better aligns coverage between LFP and ELAP.

▪ “Increases producer assistance under LFP to more accurately compensate them for feed costs.

▪ “Specifies transportation costs for feed, water and livestock as covered losses under ELAP.

▪ “Makes these program improvements permanent.”



Hoeven and Tester are working to advance the legislation as part of the upcoming farm bill.