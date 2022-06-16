Hoeven urges Biden to withdraw glyphosate brief

Sen. John Hoeven, ranking member of the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Committee who also sits on the Senate Agriculture Committee, on Friday urged President Biden to call on the Justice Department to withdraw its May 2022 brief before the Supreme Court regarding the use of the herbicide glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, and an important crop protection tool.

The brief says thaf California’s labeling of Roundup as a carcinogenic would not be in conflict with federal policy, but Hoeven noted, “By its own admission, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) agrees that glyphosate is safe for use.”

“The EPA stated that glyphosate does not cause cancer or ‘human-health risks of concern,’” Hoeven said.

“Your administration’s concurrence with the Ninth Circuit’s decision is contrary to the science, conflicts with the federal preemption intent under the federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act, and sets a dangerous precedent for future regulatory actions or litigation.

“If the Ninth Circuit’s decision is allowed to stand, American agriculture’s ability to produce safe and affordable food for the world will be severely hindered. ….

“I urge the withdrawal of the May 10, 2022 brief and strongly encourage you to consult with all relevant stakeholders, including USDA, to assess the impacts of this case on America’s agricultural producers.”

