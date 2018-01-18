Hofer to serve as S.D. Pork Producers Council’s president

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The South Dakota Pork Producers Council (SDPPC) elected Ferlyn Hofer, a pork producer from Canistota, SD, to serve as president.

Hofer stated "I am honored to have been selected to be the SD Pork Producers President for 2018. Our hog industry is growing in the state which is enabling many of our young people to come back to the farm. My hope is that we grow our hog industry responsibly and with respect for our neighbors. I ask each of you to share your story with others so that we can all understand modern pork production. Our staff at the office is exceptional and if you have any questions, please call the office and they are more than willing to answer your questions."

The board also elected Craig Andersen of Centerville, SD as first vice president; Shane Odegaard of Lake Preston, SD as second vice president. Also elected was Seth Denning of Corsica, SD; Greg Feenstra of New Holland, SD and Ashley Gelderman of Hartford, SD a representative from Standard Nutrition to serve on the South Dakota Pork Producers Council Executive Board.

The South Dakota Pork Producers Councils Mission Statement states that the South Dakota Pork Producers Council is a unified and engaged advocate that promotes, with integrity, the image and growth of the South Dakota pork industry through education, research, marketing and responsible policy.

Ferlyn Hofer, South Dakota Pork Producers Council president

Their Vision Statement states that the South Dakota Pork Producers Council is a respected leader advocating for sustainable, responsible growth of the South Dakota Pork Industry that benefits our producers, consumers, and communities.

The pork industry has put together an industry pledge for their producers and it is the WE CARE ETHICAL PRINCIPLES. The recent adoption of a statement of ethical principles calls attention to producers' commitment to responsible practices. With this statement, U.S. pork producers affirm an obligation to: Produce Safe Food, Protect and Promote Animal Well-Being, Ensure Practices to Protect Public Health, Safeguard Natural Resources in All of Our Practices, Provide a Work Environment That is Safe and Consistent with Our Other Ethical Principles and Contribute to a Better Quality of Life in Our Communities.

For nutritional information and pork recipes or for information about modern pork production, please visit http://www.sdpork.org.

–South Dakota Pork Producers