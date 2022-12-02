Hoffman Ranch 1/5 Fall Bull Sale

Hoffman sale

Hoffman sale

TSLN Rep: Jake Stamant



Date of Sale: Nov. 14, 2022



Location: Thedford, NE



Auctioneer: Rick Machado



Averages:



64 Yearling Angus Bulls – $9,503

44 18 month old Hereford Bulls – $6,931

3 Angus Bred heifers – $5,000

13 Hereford Bred Heifers – $4,942

5 Saddle Ranch horses – $12,700



Hoffman Ranch certainly brought the quality for the fall bull sale with the Angus and Herefords. Also a stellar set of registered bred and commercial females.

High Sellers:

Angus

Lot 1 Hoffman Bar None Sired by Deer Valley Growth Fund Sold for $67,000 to Hilltop Angus – Denton , MT & Genex Cooperative Inc.- Shawano, WI.



Lot 42 Hoffman Glacier 1832 Sired by Baldridge Galcier G123 Sold for $21,000 to Kroupa Cattle Co.- Pukwana, SD.



Lot 40 Hoffman Glacier 1784 Sired by Baldridge Glacier G123 Sold for $21,000 to Flag Ranch- Torrington, WY.



Lot 2 Hoffman 3210 Grow Fund 1787 Sired by Deer Valley Growth Fund Sold $ 20,000 to Michelini Farms – Peru, IL.



Lot 13 Hoffman Niagara 1729 Sired by Tehama Niagara H471 Sold for $18,000 to Kroupa Cattle Co. – Pukwana, SD.



Lot 3 Hoffman 3210 Grow Fund 1791 Sired by Deer Valley Growth Fund Sold for $17,000 to Stellpflug Cattle Co. LLC – Glenrock, WY.



Hereford Bulls:



Lot 100 H AH MMC Entice 101 ET Sired by UPS Entice 9365 ET Sold for $20,000 to Brumley Farms – Orovada, NV.



Lot 118 H Dominator 148 ET Sired by BCC Dominator 619D Sold for $16,000 to Miller Brothers – Merna, NE.



Lot 112 H MJB Dominate 19J Sired by SR Dominate 308F ET Sold $11,000 to Case Ranch – Mertzon, TX.



Bred Heifers:



Lot 1004 H PG Tess 1004 Sired by EFBeef BR Validated B413 Sold for $10,000 to Stullflug Cattle Co. LLC – Glenrock, WY.



Lot 1171 H FN Dominette 1171 Sired by CSC 03 First Response 911 Sold for $7,200 to Boettcher Ranch – Spencer, NE.



Horses:



Lot A LadyBug Royalty D.O.B, 5/19/14 Mare Sired by JP Blue Duck Sold for $22,000 to Knox Brothers Land & Cattle – San Angelo, TX

