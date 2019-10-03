Hoffman Ranch Female Sale

TSLN Rep: Drew Feller

Date of Sale: Sept. 30, 2019

Location: Thedford, NE

Auctioneer: Rick Machado

Averages:

39 Herefords Bred Heifers – $4,150

18 Herefords Fall Breds – $5,261

61 Hereford Heifer Calves – $11,882

3 Hereford Bred Cows – $4,467

41 Angus Bred Heifers – $2,982

14 Angus Heifer Calves – $11,793

7 Simmental Bred Heifers – $3,629

9 Simmental Fall Breds – $2,461

6 Simmental Heifer Calves – $8,400

77 Ten Unit Packages of Semen – $978

57 Five Unit Packages of Semen – $947

3 Units Sexed Heifer Semen – $1,167

12 IVF Sexed Heifer Embryos – $2,212

48 Embryos – $1,279

Sale Tops:

Hereford:

Lot 4A at $85,000 was H KFL Pixie 9372 ET, DOB: 1/23/2019. Sired by H Montgomery 7437 ET. She sold to Emma Vickland, Longmont, CO.

Lot 6A at $70,000 was H BL Miss Spice 923 ET, DOB: 2/24/2019. Sired by H Deberard 7454 ET. She sold to Emma Vickland, Longmont, CO.

Lot 10F at $50,000 was H BL Mocha 931 ET, DOB: 3/16/2019. Sired by H Montgomery 7437 ET. She sold to Rafter L, LLC.

Lot 6B at $37,000 was H BL Miss Spice 938 ET, DOB: 3/18/2019. Sired by H Deberard 7457 ET. She sold to Will Freking, Alpha, MN.

Angus:

Lot 22 at $80,000 was Hoffman Peg 9482, DOB: 1/28/2019. Sired by Plum Creek Refresh 561A. She sold to Van Zee Ranch, Sioux Center, IA

Lot 24A at $20,000 was Hoffman HCC Keymura Katy 09G, DOB: 2/14/2019; Sired by Musgrave Sky High 1535. She sold to Double Bar D Farms, Grenfell, SK.

Lot 152A at $16,000 was Hoffman Knox Emma 800, DOB; 1/27/2018; Sired by HA Prime Cut 4493 with a heifer calf pregnancy sired by Casio Bomber N33. She sold to Musgrave Angus , Griggsville, IL.

Denny and Jason Hoffman brought another large crowd in to Thedford, Nebraska, to buy elite Hereford, Angus, and Simmental females from Hoffmans’ 1/5 Ranch. A history of success in the show ring and a powerful donor lineup of maternal strengths results in a top offering that demanded top prices.