TSLN Rep: Jake St. Amant



Date of Sale: Feb. 17, 2023



Location: Thedford, Nebraska



Auctioneer: Rick Machado, Joe Goggins and Dennis Metzger



Averages:

104 Spring Yearling Hereford Bulls – $6,726

66 Fall Yearling Hereford Bulls – $5,508

28 Two-Year-Old Hereford Bulls – $4,696

198 Total Hereford Bulls – $6,034

103 Spring Yearling Angus Bulls – $7,909

301 Total Bulls – $6,649

9 Angus Heifers – $3,256

9 Hereford Heifers – $11,920





Hoffman Ranch Spring Bull Sale brought together a great set of Hereford bulls and females and Angus bulls and females. A great crowd on hand to see the sale offering.

Top Hereford Bulls:

Lot 36 at $41,000 was H High Time 2236 ET, DOB: 03/06/2022; PLD; SIRE: Gerber High Time H65; MGS: Innisfail WHR X661/728 4013 ET. He sold to Rausch Herefords, Hoven, SD.



Lot 85 at $36,000 was Stellpfug Homemaker 8G 222, DOB: 02/11/2022; PLD; SIRE: JDH AH Benton 8G ET; MGS: MGS: Innisfail WHR X661/728 4013 ET. He sold to Brumley Farms, Orovada, NV.



Lot 34 at $22,000 was H high Time 2220 ET, DOB: 03/01/2022; PLD; SIRE: Gerber High Time H65; MGS: Innisfail WHR X661/728 4013 ET. He sold to XA Cattle Co, Moorefield, NE.



Lot 17 at $19,000 was H PG Entice 2349 ET, DOB: 01/15/2022; HOR; SIRE: UPS Entice 9365 ET; MGS: Churchill Pilgrim 632D ET. He sold to Genoa Livestock, MINDEN, NV.



Lot 1 at $16,000 was H Broadway 2345 ET, DOB: 01/12/2022; PLD; SIRE: Churhill Broadway 868F; MGS: Churhill Pilgrim 6329 ET. He sold to Stellpflug Cattle Co LLC, Glenrock, WY.



Lot 65 at $15,000 was H United 232 ET; DOB: 02/19/2022; PLD; SIRE: Haroldson’s United 33D 36G; MGS: H Montgomery 7437 ET. He sold to Lorenzen Farms, Chrisman, IL.



Lot 5 at $14,000 was H DS Broadway 2346 ET, DOB: 01/20/2022; PLD; SIRE: Churhill Broadway 868F; MGS: CRR 719 Catapult 109. He sold to Todd Boettcher, Spencer, NE.



Top Angus Bulls:

Lot 250 $300,000 was Stellpflug Stagecoach 2008, DOB: 01/24/2022; SIRE: Hoffman Stagecoach 2008; MGS: Bar R Jet Black 5063. He sold to Select Sires Inc, Plain City, OH & ST Genetics, Navasota, TX.



Lot 268 at $19,000 was Stellpflug High Road 2019, DOB: 01/06/2022; SIRE: Hoffman High Road; MGS: Sitz Barricade 632F. He sold to Kroupa Pukwana Cattle, LLC, Pukwana, SD.

Lot 274 at $17,000 was Stellpflug High Road, DOB: 12/28/2021; SIRE: Hoffman High Road; MGS: S A V Seedstock 5615. He sold to Lazy JB Angus, Montrose, CO.



Lot 325 at $17,000 was Hoffman Iconic 209, DOB: 01/14/2022; SIREL DB Iconic G65; MGS: Connealy Armory. He sold to Keyes Angus, Brewster, NE.



Lot 252 at $16,000 was Hoffman Thedford 233, DOB: 01/16/2022; SIRE: Hoffman Thedford; MGS: Ellingson Top Shelf 5050. He sold to Wagonhammer Ranches, Albion, NE.



Lot 306 at $16,000 was Hoffman Barricade 204, DOB: 01/01/2022; SIRE: Sitz Barricade 632F; MGS: SynGen Mandate 6079. He sold to Ryan Raymond, Helix, OR.



Top Hereford Heifer:

Lot 2309 at $30,000 was H DS Kelly 2309 ET, DOB: 01/27/2022; SIRE: Churchill Broadway 858F. She sold to Cummings Land & Cattle, Hollis, OK.



Top Angus Heifer:

Lot 2046 at $7,000 was Hoffman FN Complete 2046, DOB: 02/24/2022; SIRE: TEX Scout 9001. She sold to Stellpflug Cattle Co LLC, Glenrock, WY.

