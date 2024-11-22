Hoffman Ranch & Stellpflug Cattle Company Fall Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye



Date of Sale: Nov. 14, 2024



Location: at the Ranch – Thedford, Nebraska



Auctioneer: Rick Machado



Averages:

96 Fall Yearling Angus Bulls – $11,187

42 18-Month-Old Hereford Bulls – $7,077

2 Ranch Horses – $14,000

320 Commercial Bred Heifers – $3,210

It was another outstanding day for the Hoffman and Stellpflug programs in Thomas County, Nebraska. These two programs brought their best offering to date, and the commercial bred females were in high demand. The bidding was active with high attendance in person. Congratulations again to the Hoffman and Stellpflug families.



Top Angus Bulls:

Lot 1 at $44,000 was Stellpflug Bar None 3912, DOB: 08/16/2023; SIRE: Hoffman Bar None; MGS: Casino Bomber N33. He sold to Elwood Ranches, Montague, Calif.



Lot 58 at $35,000 was Stellpflug Gulfstream 3852, DOB: 08/28/2023; SIRE: Connealy Gulfstream; MGS: Raven Powerball 53. He sold to Potts Bros Farm, Jefferson, Ga.



Lot 24 at $28,000 was Hoffman Republic 3817, DOB: 08/11/2023; SIRE: Raven Republic I564; MGS: Deer Valley Growth Fund. He sold to Kroupa Pukwana Cattle Co. LLC, Pukwana, S.D.



Lot 78 at $21,000 was Hoffman Wildcat 3027, DOB: 08/18/2023; SIRE: E & B Wildcat 9402; MGS: Connealy Confidence Plus. He sold to Milldale Ranch, North Platte, Neb.



Lot 56 at $20,000 was Stellpflug Gulfstream 3846, DOB: 06/04/2023; SIRE: Connealy Gulfstream; MGS: Sitz Superior 10971. He sold to Lawson Family Farm, Ewing, Va.



Lot 3 at $20,000 was Hoffman Bar None 3881, DOB: 08/26/2023; SIRE: Hoffman Bar None; MGS: Casino Bomber N33. He sold to MM Cattle, Mt Vernon, Mo.



Top Hereford Bulls:

Lot 131 at $13,000 was XA 7068 Domino 346, DOB: 03/16/2023; SIRE: CL 1 Domino 942G; MGS: H WR Outcross 225 ET. He sold to Tyler Lee, Thedford, Neb.



Lot 139 at $13,000 was XA 318 Sensation 360, DOB: 03/29/2023; SIRE: XA MR Sensation 5338; MGS: UPS About Time 0348 ET. He sold to McCracken Land & Cattle, Alva, Okla.



Lot 137 at $12,000 was XA Sensation Desparado 332, DOB: 03/16/2023; SIRE: Churchill Desperado 029H; MGS: UPS Sensation 3029. He sold to Earl Perkins Family LLC, Wichita, Kans.



Lot 146 at $11,500 was XA 1218 Sensation 376, DOB: 01/06/2023; SIRE: Churchill Sensation 028X; MGS: HH Advance 6044 ET. He sold to Case Ranch, Mertzon, Texas.



Lot 129 at $11,000 was XA 806 Adv Domino 340, DOB: CL 1 Domino 942G; MGS: Bar S LHP 028 240. He sold to Seth Miller, Merna, Neb.



Lot 112 at $10,000 was H High Time 3615 ET, DOB: 03/26/2023; SIRE: Gerber High Time H65; MGS: K&B Bandido 82770 ET. He sold to Rob Holland, Bucyrus, Kans.



Lot 119 at $10,000 was Stellpflug Masterplan 3518 ET, DOB: 01/06/2023; SIRE: TH Masterplan 183F; MGS: Innisfail WHR X651 / 723 4013 ET. He sold to Bill Kuehn, Heartwell, Neb.



Lot 121 at $10,000 was Stellpflug Masterplan 3505 ET, DOB: 01/12/2023; SIRE: TH Masterplan 183F; MGS: Innisfail WHR X651 / 723 4013 ET. He sold to Lauer Farms, Gothenburg, Neb.



Top Gelding:

Lot H1 at $18,000 was JKR Jess For Cash, a 2015 Sorrel Gelding: SIRE: Four Six Jess.



Haxtun Hoffman plays God Bless America on the bagpipes before kicking off the sale.





The restored Chevrolet truck with stock racks is always a talking piece on sale day.