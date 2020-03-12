Holden Herefords 54th Annual Production Sale

Welcome to Hereford Country!



TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: March 9, 2020

Location: At the Ranch in Valier, Montana

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Averages:

18 Fall Bulls – $7,915

119 Yearling Bulls – $7,715

137 Total Bulls – $7,736

24 Registered Yearling Heifers – $5,396

5 Fall Pairs – $7,650

10 Black Baldy Yearling Heifers – $1,500

50 Straws of Semen – $184

A powerful lineup of cattle was offered to the buyers in the seats at the 54th Annual Holden Herefords Production Sale held at the Ranch in Valier, Montana on March 9, 2020. Jack and Tresha Holden, along with family, continue to carry on the family tradition of offering some of the industry’s finest Hereford cattle in all the world. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 9214 at $28,000, HH ADVANCE 9214G, DOB 1/23/19, HH ADVANCE 3297A ET x HH MISS ADVANCE 5104C ET, Sold to Van Newkirk Herefords, Oskosh, Nebraska

Lot 9156 at $25,000, HH ADVANCE 9156G, DOB 1/15/19, HH ADVANCE 5107C ET x HH MISS ADVANCE 4099B, Sold to Fawcett’s Elm Creek Ranch, Ree Heights, South Dakota

Lot 8392 at $22,500, HH ADVANCE 8392F ET, DOB 9/13/18, HH ADVANCE 5345C x HH MISS ADVANCE 2022Z ET, Sold to Berry Herefords, Cheyenne, Wyoming

Lot 9140 at $20,000, HH ADVANCE 9140G, DOB 1/13/19, HH ADVANCE 3297A x HH MISS ADVANCE 5184C ET, Sold to Harding Bros., Ridgeway, Colorado

Lot 9075 at $20,000, HH ADVANCE 9075G ET, DOB 1/6/19, HH ADVANCE 3297A ET x HH MISS ADVANCE 1263Y ET, Sold to Sadler Ranches, Tyron, Oklahoma

Lot 9056 at $20,000, HH ADVANCE 9056G ET, DOB 1/3/19, HH ADVANCE 7088E x HH MISS ADVANCE 2022Z ET, Sold to Van Newkirk Herefords, Oshkosh, Nebraska

Lot 9023 at $20,000, HH ADVANCE 9023G, DOB 12/30/18, CL 1 DOMINO 744E x HH MISS ADVANCE 7112E, Sold to Bobby Edgar, Blanket, Texas.

Top Female

Lot 9055 at $22,500, HH MISS ADVANCE 9055G, DOB 1/3/19, CL 1 DOMINO 744E x HH MISS ADVANCE 7005E ET, Sold to Flying S Herefords, Paluxy, Texas.