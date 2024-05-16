Holding Out

It’s springtime on the prairie, the season of new life, new growth, and new babies. I’m always tempted to bring home ALL of the babies. Bum calves, bum lambs, chicks, kittens: all tug at my maternal heartstrings. And of course, if I need to get another Jersey cow to feed them all, even better!

It’s also the season that my farmer blood runs strong. Perhaps this isn’t true for everyone who spent their formative years doing fieldwork in the cab of a 5020 John Deere, but for me, the smell of freshly turned earth is heady, intoxicating, and it stirs my blood. These days, I don’t do much actual farming, but I do try to grow a garden every year. Warm late April and early May days find me itching to get my hands in the dirt.

It is a ruse, and I know it. South Dakota’s weather whims at any season vary wildly, especially in the spring. Eighty degrees one day and snow the next? You’ve got it. A five inch rainfall in an hour? Yep. A Mothers Day blizzard? If that’s not late enough for you, how about a snowstorm on May 15, or May 22? Frost in June? I’ve seen it happen. But still, every spring, the temptation pulls at me to start putting seeds in the ground.

Stronger still, perhaps, is the pull of the greenhouse plants at the local feed stores and garden centers. I passed Algebra II in high school, but when it comes to four packs of tomato plants, my math skills – and my willpower – go out the proverbial window. It only gets worse when they are on sale, and the two-for-the-price-of-one deals get the better of any conservative ideas of garden size, and the actual amount of space and work required for 112 tomato plants.

This spring, I have been doing my best to resist the siren song.

I had a brief lapse over discounted raspberry plants one day, but after stacking my cart with an assortment of raspberries, and about a hundred strawberry plants, I turned around and took most of them back to the rack. All but three raspberries… which I ended up planting in a pot in the kitchen due to a snowstorm.

I have avoided even walking through the greenhouses. I was in town the day one of them opened, and the lady at the cashier cheerfully informed me of the fact. Nope. I know what will happen if I walk back there “just for a look.” I haven’t even bought seed potatoes.

The ten Ameraucana pullets that were already feathered out were a lot harder to resist. It took all three of my girls to talk me off that cliff. Never mind that I didn’t have a brooder spot prepared.

I completely failed when it came to bum lambs. After a plethora of them last spring, the girls told me, “Just a FEW this year, mom. Twelve is the limit.” Twenty-one is 12 backwards, right? Maybe I can blame my weakness for “just one more” on dyslexia.

We have now passed the mid-point mark of the month of May. The oldest lambs are just about ready to wean. I’m drinking in the smell of warm air and growing grass, and I rolled my window down while driving past a field my neighbors worked the other day just so I could smell the fresh soil.

I’m starting to let myself dream of that first look at tomato plants. I’m fantasizing about the warm, wet smell of the greenhouse and all of my favorite varieties; Jet Star, Brandywine, Pineapple, Black Krim, Sweet Million, Cherokee Purple. Self-discipline is good for one’s character, but so is gardening. It’s just about time to let it all go and revel in the glorious pleasure of sunshine on my shoulders and dirt under my fingernails.