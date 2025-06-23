Hollenbeck: A DAKOTA FIELD OF DREAMS

Baseball has always been a popular activity since the first homesteaders arrived to the plains states and Dakota Territory. Every local history book is chocked full of stories about teams that were organized in every farming and ranching community and some of the stories are quite entertaining. In the days when there were no modern ways of communication, it is amazing how the many teams organized games and tournaments in other communities. I’m sure it was quite a family affair to pack a picnic lunch and take the family (after chores were done, of course) for a day with neighbors at a local ball field.

The ball fields in the early days were just that: fields. There were no bleachers, dug outs, cook shacks or restrooms as is the norm for today. The Tripp County, South Dakota area where I live was first homesteaded in 1909 and since that time, baseball has been a major activity. The Clearfield community has literally made a name for itself in the record books of South Dakota baseball. The first ball field was in a pasture just south of the little dam on the edge of the hamlet, however, a lot of balls ended up in the dam water, so it was moved to a pasture just north of the Lutheran Church property. By the early 1960s, it was decided that a better ball park would be nice and a youth program organized. Some of the area residents had heard about a program through the Bureau of Outdoor Recreation that would match local funds, so the late Garnet Sargent did the paperwork and soon over $5,000 was raised by the community which was matched by the BOR. Eight acres were donated by Leo and Leah Nagel, volunteers built a fence around it and planted the outfield. A lunch stand, bleachers and dugouts were built by lots of volunteers, lights were installed, trees donated and planted along the West side by an area farmer, L. V. Anderson who hand-carried water to all the trees and took care of them, and a dandy ball field was finally a reality thanks to many local volunteers and donors. By 1969, Clearfield had a peewee team, midgets, teeners, junior legion, and a men’s team to be reckoned with. Bob Benson, a local farmer and player recalls when 150 individuals played baseball for Clearfield teams. This ball park, now called the Clearfield Youth Center, has been a place to see a good ball game, and full of good times spent with family and friends.

Unlike most town teams, there is no tax funding for youth recreation, so coaches, supplies, and maintenance have been and still are supplied via volunteers. Every child is welcome to come and play and learn the sport of baseball. Because of this opportunity, it is not surprising to see youth from area communities coming to play with teams at Clearfield. One of my best memories was when the Clearfield Midgets team, on which our son Shawn was a pitcher, made it to the district tournament which was held in Gregory. Clearfield was the only team from approximately eight or 10 area communities that did not have uniforms and the coaches were simply volunteers. This was a team similar to that seen in the movie, “Field of Dreams.” They showed up in rag muffin blue jeans but did have matching tee-shirts a local farmer, Bob Benson, had purchased for them. They were without a doubt a laughing stock to the well-dressed opposing teams, but when the tournament was over, the Clearfield team brought home the championship trophy. That trophy, and many more championship trophies that various Clearfield teams have won through the past years, fill two large cases on display at the local Clearfield Hall.

Thanks to more local donations and a grant of $5,000 from the Minnesota Twins, the ball park is as up-to-date and attractive as any park in the country and still in use by both boys and girls teams, all being coached by local volunteers.