Hollenbeck: A GROSS MISREPRESENTATION

A lot of things are misrepresented these days. The definition of “misrepresentation” is “giving a false or misleading account of the nature of something,” and it seems that we are constantly being subjected to this prevalent situation. Of course, politics comes to mind as that seems to be on everyone’s minds these days, where those running for office are campaigning on what they will or will not do, and as history will reveal, most of the campaign promises are well misrepresented. Many times, the prices of goods are misrepresented, as there are often hidden costs, especially in big-ticket items such as vehicles, equipment and appliances, but one of the most disgusting misrepresentations (to me, anyway) is today’s description of country music. There was a lot of hype recently regarding the Country Music Television, or CMT awards, which was an elaborate televised production where awards were presented for the best in country music videos and television performances.

According to dictionaries and encyclopedias, “Country Music (also called Country and Western) is a music genre first produced in the 1920s. Country music primarily focuses on working-class Americans and blue-collar American life.” That’s basically the type of music I grew up on. When I was young, my dad had a popular “Country/Western” band called the Sunset Ranch Boys that entertained on weekly radio and television shows in the region and was the most sought-after dance band in this part of the country. At that time, many Nashville Stars did not travel with bands and opted to hire good area groups to back them up as they presented concerts around the country. The Sunset Ranch Boys, and Buddy Meredith and the Dakota Cowboys out of Rapid City, were the two called upon by such artists as Jim Reeves, Ferlin Husky, Cowboy Copus, and the likes. The music generated by all these mentioned was honest-to-goodness good country music! This was music you could easily tap your toe to, dance to, and identify with. Much of the country and western music of the past addressed social issues, family values, historic matters, and as described, focused on working-class Americans, especially farmers, ranchers, and rodeo cowboys living and working in our area. There was no foul language in the words…words that were easily understood when sung and unlike the shouting of lyrics today that are so loud it is nearly impossible to decipher.

Another change that has occurred is in the appearance of the current so-called country music entertainers. For some reason, I cannot imagine what the foundation country music entertainers would think if they were to see and hear what their genre has become. The talents of yesteryear, both guys and gals, were always dressed in fashionable clothing and wore clean, well-shaped hats. I need not try to explain what the clothing (if that’s what you call it) looked like on this recent awards show, but at least all the smoke and flashing strobe lights helped camouflage some of the outrageous costuming. If today’s “Country Music” represents working-class Americans and blue-collar workers, it sure makes you wonder what category those of us who are actually the working class are called.

In 2016, during the CMA Awards in Nashville, the legendary George Strait and Alan Jackson had it right when they came on stage dressed like cowboys and sang “Death on Music Row! …Someone killed country music/cut out its heart and soul/ they got away with murder/down on Music Row.” Sadly, Austin, Texas, where the recent CMT Awards were held, has also been witness to the murder of country music. Country Music? What a gross misrepresentation it has become.