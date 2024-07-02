Hollenbeck: CHANGES ABOUND

We are living in a time where many changes are going on; major changes that affect not only our life-style, but our wellbeing. Whether you live in a city or the country, you are witness to these changes. Even five-year-old road maps are outdated due to changes in roadways. The old corner grocery store is now gone along with other old buildings and replaced by a fancy new restaurant or business. In the country, many old farmsteads have disappeared along with the beautiful old barns that were once the pride of many farmers and ranchers.

Just a few short years ago, we never heard of “no till” farming; roundup-ready seed; self-propelled windrowers; or self-driving, GPS controlled tractors. In fact, we had never heard of “GPS.” Many pretty windmills that once dotted pastureland have been replaced by solar well pumps. Until the current generation replaced us seniors, the hay on our ranch was mowed by two double mowers; then raked with a 42 foot dump rake; swept into bunches by the use of hay sweeps (which were attached to small tractors); the bunches were then pushed to the forks of an overshot stacker, or picked up by a farmhand-type loader with a push-off and dropped into a large cage. The hardest job was for the fellow that topped the stacks, where he would climb atop the almost completed stack and with a pitchfork, distribute the final bunches of hay to make a rounded top to better shed water. None of these jobs were done with tractors that had cabs, air-conditioning or power-steering. Putting up hay was a hard, hot, tedious job requiring quite a few people with a work ethic. We occasionally heard from our parents or elderly neighbors how good we had it compared to the methods and equipment used by their generation. Our haying operation was small compared to that on many ranches, especially in the Nebraska Sandhills, where some were still using teams of horses as late as three or four years ago. Today, with a new generation taking over the reins, haying is done by one, or a maximum of two people. A self-propelled windrower cuts and leaves the hay in windrows that, when cured, are picked up by a big round baler and that’s it!

When I mentioned the labor-intensive manner of putting up hay until the current method, I failed to mention the work involved in feeding and housing a hay crew. A large breakfast and a well-balance dinner and supper were required, and many times a snack was delivered to the hayfields mid-afternoon, as haying often went until dark. For years, many boys living in the farm and ranch communities got summer jobs working in hay fields, and many girls got jobs helping with the cooking, caring for children and helping the missus, some even working in the fields alongside the fellows. These jobs were sought after. There were few summer sports activities; no sports camps; and school didn’t start until after Labor Day, so a summer job was a big deal for many a young person.

Changes can be a good thing, but it is sometimes sad to adjust to for us old timers.