Hollenbeck: DON’T NEED NO ROCKING CHAIR

The late, great country singer, George Jones, wrote and recorded a song, “I Don’t Need Your Rockin’ Chair” where he summed up his attitude. Some of the lines read, “My body’s old, but it ain’t impaired; I’m not ready for the junkyard yet; it might take a little longer but I’ll get there, well, I don’t need your rockin’ chair. Retirement don’t fit in my plans, you can keep your seat, I’m gonna stand…” If you read last week’s article, “Don’t Quit”, you will see that this week’s article is basically a continuation or at least of that theme.

It is apparent that when your hair turns grey, your steps aren’t as bouncy as they once were and to put it bluntly, you look and are old. It’s something no one alive can help and sneaks up on a person real fast. There are perks to being old, as you seem to have more and more people opening doors for you, offering to carry your groceries to the car, etc.

When I returned from my trip to Arizona where I flew from the North Platte, Nebraska airport, I stopped at a donut shop on my way back home to South Dakota. My car seems to have a habit of veering in to donut shops. Actually, I had instructions to pick up donuts and stop at our friend’s, Chubby and Sharon Dailey at Stapleton, Nebraska, for coffee on my way home. Chubby is an old cowboy. After basically spending years in the saddle, he became crippled and unable to ride the ranges anymore, retiring to the little Sandhills town where he and his wife reside. However, no one in that household is retired as they both are extremely active. Chubby hung up his saddle, but lives only a few feet from his work. He has turned part of his garage into a great workshop where he crafts the finest spurs, bits and accessories one will ever see. Known far and wide for his craftsmanship, his days are spent filling orders. Actually, the man is an artist with metal. The spurs are made from one flat piece of steel and have no welds. He makes a jig formed from a person’s boot and fashions the spur according to what type of use it will perform. In other words, he learned the art of spur making the “right” way and has added years of experience to polish off his art. The man is always smiling and is enjoying his retirement years by keeping busy. So is his wife. She fashions beautiful needlework art in her spare time when she is not working in their yard, which resembles a beautiful park.

After coffee, I motored on to Valentine where I stopped to visit my sisters at a lovely assisted living center there. The place is filled with people, though somewhat retired, still enjoying their crafts and hobbies. One man makes wonderful rocking horses in a shop he has set up in a garage area. Several residents are running sewing machines practically 24/7 while others are knitting and doing other types of needlework and crafts. In fact the center had a vendor fair last spring, where the public was treated to some great shopping opportunities offered by retirees who obviously have not opted to needing a rocking chair.