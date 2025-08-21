Hollenbeck: DON’T QUIT

A dear friend of ours and a rodeo buddy of my husband recently died. His name was Larry Swanson, a lifelong farmer in the Wahoo, Nebraska area. He was 93 years old and was still farming as well as actively engaged in roping and riding horses. Larry had a work ethic like few younger folks have and his days were filled with being busy. His beautiful farmstead was well groomed at all times and when he was not checking irrigation systems, hauling grain to the elevator at Fremont (yes, he capably drove his semi), or clearing brush and repairing fences after a spring flood, he was busy finding something to do. He recently removed, rebuilt, painted and installed a large rolling barn door…by himself. Because his wife passed away several years ago, he very capably kept an immaculate house, did the laundry, and cooked his own meals. The man was in excellent shape, both physically and mentally, with a physique that resembled someone years younger. During a recent visit, I asked Larry what his secret was to being so active and he answered with two words, “Don’t Quit.” Larry somehow contracted a staph infection that took his life in a few short days, but he certainly left a legacy.

That “don’t quit” attitude would serve us all well no matter our age and that little quote has stuck with me. In fact, I see that attitude almost everywhere I go and it is always seems to accompany cheerful and happy people, no matter their circumstances. Even when age or physical restraints prevent a person from doing the active work they once did, having something to occupy their time and fulfill long days seems to help the mindset. Just last week, while performing at an event in Prescott, Arizona, I had the pleasure of visits from old friends from Nebraska. One was an old school chum, Pike Parker. Pike was born without one ear and was hearing impaired since birth. That never seemed to keep him from working and achieving goals. He is now 83 and continues to manage a lucrative business with 60 employees in the Phoenix area, but has added a good partner who now manages the crews so he only has to do the payroll and office duties (which are quite involved). Pike alluded to the fact that he has no intentions of quitting as according to him, “What would I do?”

Another visitor was Bernie Adam, a ranch raised young man from the Nebraska Sandhills. Bernie was an outstanding calf roper in his younger days and a frequent visitor of our place, especially to practice roping with my husband and boys. Bernie was also an outstanding tennis player, eventually moving to Arizona where he became the Director of Tennis at Tennis Pro, USPTA. Several years ago, Bernie became victim to a very rare disease that left him totally paralyzed. While others never recover, let alone ever walk, Bernie worked hard through several years of strenuous physical therapy and is still undergoing same, but though quite crippled is able to walk with the aid of a cane. Because playing tennis is no longer possible, Bernie turned to making decorative furnishings and items out of old hames and junk found in most farm and ranch dumpsites. He works daily on his projects that he sells at local flea markets and craft fairs. To better emphasize his positive attitude, after the show we all caught a ride on a little shuttle to the parking lot. The shuttle driver asked Bernie if he needed to go to the handicap parking area and Bernie said, “No, just let me out here.” The driver asked, “Aren’t you parked in a handicap spot?” Bernie answered, “No, I save those spots for someone who really needs one.”

Look around and you will see people in your own neck-of-the-woods that are living happily ever after (after age or physical restraints) because of that “Don’t Quit” attitude.