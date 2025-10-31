Hollenbeck: EMBARRASSING MOMENTS 

Have you ever had an embarrassing moment that you now see some humor as you reflect back on it? I’m sure you have, and it oftentimes involves an automobile. It might be as simple as trying to find where you parked in a busy parking lot, or accidentally pushing the horn button as you put your keys in your pocket or purse only to wonder whose horn is honking as onlookers are looking the direction of the vehicle you just parked. You smugly shut it off and go on your way, hoping no one noticed…especially someone who recognizes you.

Nowadays all the vehicles seem to look alike and there appears to be only three or four colors they are painted. More than once I entered a vehicle only to realize it was not mine, and slipped out of it hoping no one was looking. Until recently, hardly anyone (me included) locked their vehicles while doing business in small rural towns, so it was not uncommon to make this mistake. When we got our first two-seat pickup (crew cab), my husband had a problem when approaching it from the rear. He’d open the door to hop in only to see it was the back seat. Hoping no one was looking, he acted like he was looking for something, then shut the door and got in the driver’s seat as intended. He claimed to have this embarrassing situation happen on multiple occasions until he got more familiar with having two doors on each side.

As I mentioned, we rarely locked our vehicle in small towns, but when I was in a city, I was careful to do just that. I purchased a white Ford Explorer with a keypad so I could leave my key inside the vehicle and just punch the code in the keypad to open the door. This was a wonderful invention, as on numerous times, keys got locked inside and a locksmith had to be called to open up…another embarrassing moment. When I purchased the Explorer, we had a grill guard attached as we had had too many encounters with deer vs. vehicles. I was in Pierre and stopped at the Pizza Ranch for lunch. It was a cold and frosty winter day and while inside it had started to snow. When I left and headed to my car, everything was already covered with a light coating of snow. I immediately attempted to use my keypad to get in and it didn’t work. I tried again. Still it wouldn’t function. Here I was in the cold and snow, 100 miles from home and could not get into my vehicle…that is until I brushed a little snow off the window and things didn’t look right inside. It was then that I realized that this was not “my” white Ford Explorer with the heavy grill guard, but was that of a South Dakota Highway Trooper! Two vehicles away sat my car and the keypad worked just fine on that. I was hoping that no one saw me, and was thankful that some sort of theft siren didn’t go off as I attempted to unlock a police vehicle.

When my friend heard my tale of woe, she laughed and told me that her mother had a worse experience. It seems she came out of a busy grocery store, but when she attempted to put her sack of food items in the passenger seat of her little white Buick she was shocked to see major damage to the whole passenger side. She excitedly called her daughter (my friend) who told her to call the police as she presumed it had been wrecked by a hit-and-run driver. By the time the daughter and the police arrived on the scene, a surprised owner of that little white Buick came out to see what the commotion was all about, only to explain that his wife had backed into it a week before. It seems that my friend’s mother’s car was parked directly across in another lane.