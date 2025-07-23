Hollenbeck: GENDER BIAS

Belonging to several quilt groups on the internet, there is a lot of information and helpful hints offered as well as queries regarding quilt related matters. One post that recently garnered a lot of attention was by a young mother in Iowa who stated that her nine-year-old son loved to sew and wanted to make a quilt, but when he mentioned it to his friends he was shamed, bullied and called a sissy. This sense of guilt really deflated his desire to sew. Sadly, I’ve heard this story all too often, so decided to respond to the lady in hopes it might help the young man realize that sewing and quilting is certainly not a “sissy activity” and gave some examples.

First off, several of my ancestors were in the Iowa Infantry in the Civil War. Every soldier, both Union and Confederate, was issued what was called a “Housewife”, which was a sewing kit. They had to learn to sew to repair uniforms, tents, even repair wounds. This was not a “sissy activity.” Then I referred to several outstanding quilters that too are far from being considered sissies, starting with Monty Fralick of Martin, South Dakota. Monty has a flooring construction business in the Bennett County area and is one of the nation’s top bass fishermen, winning many tournaments including the Bass Master. Because of his mechanical ability, he became interested in the workings of a sewing machine and from there began sewing and making quilts. His quilts are exquisite and he has developed many unique methods. One of the best trunk shows I have ever seen (and I have seen a lot) was by Monty.

John Flynn of Montana, a bridge engineer, developed and was granted a patent for a quilt frame which is sought after world-wide and on which he, his children and grandchildren (boys and girls) make beautiful quilts. John also teaches quilting throughout the nation and is certainly not a sissy.

Then there is young Zane Smith of Broken Bow, Nebraska. Zane, the son of cowboy poet, R. P. Smith, was raised in rural Custer County, Nebraska where he grew up working on the family ranch. He was an outstanding wrestler in High School, but his favorite activity was riding broncs and sewing. He began sewing 4H projects at a young age, but began making quilts for raising funds for his Intercollegiate Rodeo Team. He attended Chadron State College for four years and not only raised a considerable amount of money for his rodeo team but earned spending money for himself. After a serious injury helping at a Rodeo Bible Camp four years ago, Zane had to hang up his bronc saddle and began making a line of wild rags. He now has a lucrative business with his hand-made scarves.

Since the days of the Civil War to today, I do not know when the theory came about that sewing or quilting is a sissy sport, but I hope that young man and many more like him are not swayed by the thoughtless bullying of his peers and can somehow dissuade them.