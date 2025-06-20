Hollenbeck: HONOR OUR VETERANS

We were recently treated to a massive parade in Washington D.C. in honor of the 250th birthday of the United States Army. Whether or not you watched any of it in person or on television, you could not help but know that it touched a lot of folks who have had family members, even ancestors, or those currently in the service of our country. It always makes us proud to see members of the local service organizations, dressed in uniform, post the colors at our little hometown parades and rodeos. Sadly, membership is diminishing in these veteran organizations, and volunteers are becoming few and far between. That’s where those of us who appreciate those vets and those organizations need to step forward and do our part to help.

Recently my husband and I attended a Memorial Day program at Wood Lake, Nebraska, organized by the local American Legion. It was similar to one we attended a year ago at Isabel, South Dakota. Not only did the uniformed veterans do an excellent job providing the program, but there were a handful of wives and auxiliary members providing a delicious lunch for those involved. Like the fellows involved, most were senior citizens. Practically every community has a veteran’s organization in need of an increase in membership and in need of volunteers.

Next year, the country will celebrate the 250th Anniversary of its independence. There will be parades and all sorts of activities to honor this milestone in every community and you can bet the veteran’s organizations I reference will be topping the lists of those producing and promoting the celebrations. It is certainly not too early to see what you can do to help, but perhaps one of the best things one can do is to honor the veterans still alive and living in your community by volunteering your services, whatever the need be. Even those of us who are not able to do hard physical labor can assist. We can bake cookies, share our puzzles and books (as they are usually short on both), and if you are musically talented, there is nothing they enjoy more than hearing some of their favorite old tunes. There is a need for quilts and blankets at Ft. Meade and at the Veterans Hospital in Hot Springs and it is heart-warming to see many guilds pitching in to help provide some…but they always can use more. There are veterans confined to some of these facilities that really enjoy a local retiree driving them around for a couple hours. Even an occasional visit is much appreciated. The list is endless.

So, as we celebrate the 4th of July and begin the countdown for July 4, 2026 when the nation celebrates its 250th birthday, start thinking about what you can do to help honor our veterans. After all, from that day, July 4, 1776, when the Second Continental Congress unanimously adopted the Declaration of Independence, announcing the colonies’ separation from Great Britain, literally millions of patriot veterans have kept us free through the years. We, as a society, owe a debt of gratitude to every one of them.