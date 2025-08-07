Hollenbeck: MARITAL CONFLICTS WHILE DRIVING



Navigating while driving can oftentimes be a source of conflict in marriage relationships,

often sparking heated arguments which are called “carguments.” In my opinion, the greatest

advancement in relieving the stress of driving conflicts is the GPS tracker, found on smart

phones and on many newer model vehicles.

GPS stands for Global Positioning System, and lets us know where we are and where

we are going anywhere on earth. Incidentally, a female mathematician named Gladys West is

credited for her work in developing the algorithms that made GPS possible. GPS relies on a

network of satellites orbiting the earth, and receivers on the ground use signals from these

satellites to determine their location. This process doesn’t require any internet or cellular data.

Do you suppose Gladys had some previous experience traveling with her husband

necessitating the desire to invent this useful device?

We all know that men and women are different from one another and some of our

actions reflect this difference. For instance, men are reluctant to see a doctor where women

are more inclined to be diligent in doing so. Among the many differences is the fact that men

seem to have a real problem asking for directions, especially when driving, and get uptight with

the mere suggestion of doing so. Sometimes I marvel at the fact that my husband and I are still

in a relatively happy relationship after years of traveling together to rodeos, poetry gigs,

medical appointments in cities, etc., plus the many wasted miles and fuel due to missing turns

or going the wrong way.

The last incident that will always be remembered happened several years ago before

we had GPS services. I was booked at Red Steagall’s gathering in Ft. Worth, Texas, and my

husband elected to go along. During an afternoon break, he wanted to go to Teskey’s, a huge

western store near Weatherford that he had heard so much about, so off we went. We

managed to get on the right highway, but it seems we drove forever. This big store was

“supposed” to be right off the highway and “you can’t miss it”, according to the desk clerk at

our hotel. After a couple arguments where I had the audacity to suggest we stop and ask

directions, we finally did just that. It seems we had went past Teskeys 28 miles ago, so back

we went and sure enough we found it. It was huge. My husband was to look at tack and

saddles while I went to the other half that housed racks of clothes, housewares, etc. When he

was ready, he would call me on my little flip phone and we would return to Ft. Worth. After what

seemed like hours perusing all the items in my half, I was tired and decided to see if I could

find him. There he was, sitting on a stool, while a fellow was giving him roping instructions. I

asked what he was doing, and I only got a “shhh” for a reply. Finally, he interrupted the

instructor to tell him “his wife was ready to go” (that was a given), he thanked the gentleman,

and as we were leaving I asked him if he told the man that he knew how to rope and he replied,

“No. I didn’t want to make him feel bad, as he was enjoying showing me how. Needless to say,

we no longer spend half-a-day finding and loafing in western stores.

Just last week we were in Omaha for a medical appointment in a very congested part of

that city. I plugged the address into the MapQuest GPS app on my phone; we followed the

instructions and easily found the place. My husband asked, “How did we ever get along

without that?” I answered, “We didn’t.”