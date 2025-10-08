Hollenbeck: ONE PERSON’S JUNK…

“One Person’s Junk is Another One’s Treasure” means that something one person considers worthless or useless may be valuable or cherished by another person. We better understand that age-old statement after recently attending the 22nd annual Nebraska Junk Jaunt, which is literally a non-stop junk sale with vendors sporting their wares over a 300 mile road trip that circles through towns, villages and countryside in central Nebraska. Actually, we did not just “attend” the event, held annually on the last weekend of September, but we were one of the several hundred vendors, which was quite an eye-opening experience to say the least.

There are various reasons why we decided to vend at the Junk Jaunt. For the most part, we are getting old and like so many of you, need to downsize…especially getting rid of unused and unwanted items that are stuffed into every available space in our home and in barns and sheds on our ranch. We thought this venture would be two-fold; we could clear out and clean out items, throw some away, take some to the local thrift center, and sell some to someone who might be looking for “that perfect item of junk!” The first thing we learned is how much “junk” we actually had. This was also quite a learning experience, as what we thought folks would want was not always the case. As we sorted, marked items to sell, and loaded our trailer, we soon learned that we were barely scratching the surface. There were many comments made between my husband and I, such as, “Why did I buy this? Why did I save this?” and of course the proverbial “The kids should appreciate us doing this so they don’t have to go through it someday.”

We have a living-quarters horse trailer so we had a place to stay, as this is a problem many face due to small farming communities having few motels. The trailer was cleaned out (which was a good thing) and held a lot of totes and boxes, display tables, and the tack compartment was filled with saddles, bridles, ropes and miscellaneous tack (both vintage and modern) which was my husband’s department in this venture. We soon were off to the Broken Bow, Nebraska fair grounds where over 50 other vendors were setting up. The spot designated for us was adjacent to another South Dakota vendor, a great young fellow from Miller and we felt quite fortunate to have him for a neighbor, as he was not only experienced at vending at junk jaunts, but quite helpful to us throughout the event. This guy had lots of junk set out in a quite orderly manner and I do mean “junk.” Much of his wares were such as we had hauled to the dump but it seemed to be exactly what people were wanting. There was everything from bent and holey old buckets to old bicycles and tricycles, an old topsy stove with a missing lid, oil cans, old signs…you name it. He did have a two-dollar table with knick-knacks and a few old tools and kitchen gadgets, most of what I have thrown away in the past. It was simply amazing as to how many people were buying his junk.

What sold best for my husband were used ropes, old hames and eveners used on work horses, and spurs. The “good stuff” seemed to not be of interest, even though it was clean, oiled and of good quality. As for me, I had a lot of unused quilt fabric, some once belonging to my mother, and it sold well, as did cook books. I had emptied a trunk of old photographs and postcards (of unknown people), both loose and in albums, bagged and marked them, and they all sold. There are other junk jaunts around the country and whether or not we choose to participate in them, we did enjoy the experience and met many people from at least 14 different states. We barely scratched the surface as to what all we need to “thin out” but unfortunately most of it is not junky enough.