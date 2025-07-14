Hollenbeck: SUMMER COOKIES

Without going into much detail, I recently have had a run of bad luck within the walls of this old ranch house during the past couple of weeks. We all know how when one’s underwear wears out, it all wears out at the same time. That’s the same scenario with appliances, especially with the life span of the more modern ones. First, my dish washer began leaking water onto the kitchen floor, but I’m sure the poor old 46 year old thing had finally worn out its prime. I happily got a new Kitchen-Aide one, as that was the brand that had awarded me all those years of good service. A few days after it was installed, a friend from Kansas gifted me two coolers full of sweet cherries which, of course, I had to can for some good eating this coming winter. After two days of cleaning and canning cherries, I was on the last batch. As I was pouring the hot syrup over a packed jar, the lid came off the syrup kettle and severely steam-burned three fingers. After a day or two of doctoring my painful fingers, I did manage to get the canning utensils cleaned and ready to return to the store room.

The clean canner was sitting atop my cook stove. When I picked it up, it was very warm. The burners were shut off; however, I discovered the oven was hot; however, it too was shut off. I summoned my husband who helped me pull the stove out, unplug it, and call an appliance repairman. Long story short, the new-fangled censors or whatever they are, were shot, so a new stove was in the works. I proceeded to take the canning equipment to my basement storeroom only to step in water. The storeroom is adjacent to my sewing room. There was water and particles from the suspended ceiling all over my racks of thread, cutting table, pressing table and a major Civil War quilt project I had been working on for weeks. Again, I summoned my poor husband who sensed something serious had taken place. We both thought a pipe had broken upstairs, so he shut the water off and called a plumber who thankfully came right out. What a mess! The problem was from a faulty hook-up of a washing machine in the above upstairs. Fans were placed to dry out the wall (where water had ran on its way to the basement), so now I had no cook stove or ability to do laundry for a few days. We are now back in business with a new dishwasher and stove, a properly installed clothes washer, two weeks of thorough cleaning in the basement along with the installation of new carpeting to replace the soggy, stained mess that is now in a landfill.

But through it all, I could not help but think of my childhood and how my mother never had a dishwasher, an automatic clothes washer or dryer, and no air conditioning. During the hot days of summer, she did her best to keep the house cool with fans, opening it up at night and closing it up in the daytime. She often did her baking at night (I never recall her ever buying a loaf of bread or store bought cakes or cookies), but one special treat we called “Summer Cookies” was when she’d spread peanut butter between two soda crackers and frost the top with powdered sugar frosting. Those “Summer Cookies” as we called them, became a favorite with our kids and hired hands. I had a friend stop for coffee today so I made “Summer Cookies.” She loved them too and I’m sure her grandkids are in for a treat when she arrives at their house tomorrow.