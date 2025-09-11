Hollenbeck: THE GRASS IS ALWAYS GREENER…

As the old saying goes, “The grass is always greener on the other side”, which is a meaning that other people’s situations or possessions always seem more appealing than our own, even if they are not. This phrase reflects on the human tendency to be dissatisfied with what they have. Of course, it is human nature to want for something and gives us a purpose for saving or working toward that ‘something’. But how many people that you know are never satisfied with what they have, where they live, their present lifestyle, or their job, and are always seeking something better?

Another familiar old saying is, “Bloom where you are planted,” which is a motivational saying that encourages people to make the best of their current circumstances, no matter how difficult, and to thrive and flourish in that situation by contributing positively to their community and finding joy and purpose where they are. It’s about accepting your current circumstances, whether they are ideal or challenging, and finding a way to succeed and rather than complaining or focusing on difficulties, the phrase suggests actively putting down roots, giving to others, and improving your environment. One of the finest examples of this was derived from a conversation I recently had with a gentleman from the Burke, South Dakota area. I made a quick trip into Winner to deliver a couple homemade pies for the annual fall event at the Tripp County Historical Museum. This event is held each fall, the Saturday before Labor Day, and consists of pie and homemade ice cream at the open house of the museum and the annual Rosebud Area Car Show. Vendors are also encouraged to set up on the grounds, so it is similar to a farmer’s market. One of the Vendors was a family of Amish from a Burke area settlement that was making and selling homemade donuts. Because I am a donut addict, I had no alternative but to wait for the first batch to come to their counter.

While waiting for the donuts, I entered into a conversation with the man that was manning the booth where the homemade goodies were being sold. We introduced ourselves to each other and knowing his group had not lived in South Dakota for many years, I asked, “How do you like living here?” He was quick to answer with positive comments. He alluded to the fact that friends from the previous area (I believe Wisconsin) questioned his sanity for moving to South Dakota, with its barren lands and harsh winters. He said he reminds them that they are frequently shipping in hay for their dairy cattle from South Dakota; that South Dakota has good grasslands and plenty of opportunity for agriculture. I agreed with his assessment, as in my travels, especially to the South and Southwest, I have heard “Ewww, you live in South Dakota, isn’t it cold up there?” My answer is always, “We have heaters.” The folks in that Amish settlement, along with others that are putting down roots in the Dakotas and Nebraska, are doing a good job following that old saying, ‘Bloom Where You Are Planted.’

As I mentioned, I am a donut addict and never pass up a chance to buy one, but I must admit, the donuts those Burke area Amish make are the best I ever ate. There is a Farmer’s Market each Thursday evening at the Burke City Park, which has the distinct honor of being labeled “The Best Farmers Market in South Dakota!” I plan to make a trip down there this Thursday, as I understand those Amish folks will be vending there. When it comes to buying a good donut, the grass is definitely greener at the Burke City Park!