Hollenbeck: Y2K Memories

Twenty-five years ago the world was in near panic mode as worries began to surface about all the projected implications from turning the calendar to a new century. For those of us older than thirty, we still have fears about “what could have happened.” The “Y2K bug” stemmed from older computer systems programmed to recognize only the last two digits of the year. Although many people did not have a computer or have computer knowledge whatsoever, the fear of changing every bit of data from 2000 to 1900 was excitable as problems could be seen in phone bills, banking transactions, electric power transportation supply. Fears grew as the media chimed in with all sorts of scenarios that would be disruptive to our lives and the biggest concern was people panic.

This was a “first” for the modern world. In the previous centuries there was no such thing as computers, electric grids, or automation that we enjoy today. As fears mounted in the last few days of 1999, folks were emptying the grocery store shelves of staple items like canned vegetables and cereals and bottled water. We all received information to have flashlights, battery powered radios, batteries and candles on hand in case of an emergency. Suppliers could not keep generators on hand as they were sold as fast as a new shipment came in. According to the American Red Cross, the main concern was for loss of power, so hospitals and emergency shelters were constantly testing their equipment in preparation for the worst scenario.

Amid the celebration of the new year, no major Y2K glitches occurred. All banks across the country reported no problems although there were scattered reports of people withdrawing their money from accounts prior to January 1. There were no problems with power and transmission functions. Reports from the Chief of the Army Corps of Engineers was that the production of hydropower from the largest dams (such as right here in our tri-state area) was uninterrupted when the clock rolled over. He also assured us that the staff was prepared, if needed, to control water flows and generator functions manually even though computers continued to operate normally. Police departments reported nothing out of the ordinary crime-wise. 911 calls were about the same regarding too much New Year’s Eve celebration with the addition of injuries from fireworks set off to celebrate the new millennium.

Twenty-five years have passed since we entered this new century, however, I do not recall that folks in our area were living in fear as were people in more heavily populated areas. As far as preparing for possible power failure, we live from day to day with that fear and are always prepared. The biggest problem here would be in getting water to livestock, however, most farmers and ranchers are prepared for that as well; our homes are equipped with whatever is needed in the event of a power failure which is something we contend with during stormy weather.

As we turn our calendar to another year, we are again consumed with fear, provided in part by both the news and social media, with the upcoming changes within our government. Some changes might or might not affect us, but again, we folks in this region are prepared to face whatever comes before us. Our livestock will be cared for, hopefully our bills and taxes will be paid, and we will have sufficient food to sustain us and our families. Life will go on. As the late, great President Franklin D. Roosevelt said, “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” Let’s all live each day as best we can, and hopefully you all have a wonderful and successful New Year!