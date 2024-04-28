Homeland Spring 2024 | Farm to Table: How to Source Your Own Meat

adding olive oil to mince meat in frying pan.

adding olive oil to mince meat in frying pan.

Since 2020, there is a renewed interest in knowing where one’s food comes from. Consumers especially want to know that their meat is sourced locally, and many have taken a step further to harvesting and processing their own meat. Hunting is a great way to put lean protein on the table. Additionally, if one has the space and resources, they can select a beef animal to finish their own way and harvest it themselves. With rising costs of groceries and custom processing, relearning the process of sourcing one’s own meat is becoming an appealing option.

There is a growing desire for consumers to know where their meat is coming from. Sourcing one’s own, either from growing it or hunting it, is becoming a more popular option. adding olive oil to mince meat in frying pan.

Selecting an Animal

On a small farm, one might buy a young steer or two for the sole purpose of growing it up for beef. Many ranchers choose a yearling or 2-year-old, since a young animal generally has tender meat compared to an older one–though a mature animal often has more flavor. An older animal may not be tender enough for steaks (unless aged appropriately), but provides excellent roasts (which can be long-cooked to become tender) and hamburger.

Andrea Hansen, who does all the meat processing on her family’s ranch in Idaho, typically butchers at least one beef animal every year. Hansen also loves to hunt and her family enjoys wild game as much as beef. She and her children harvest elk and deer in the mountains near their house, sourcing their own game meat from start to finish.

Planning Ahead

Beef animals can either finish grass-fed or grain-fed. The former needs to “finish” on the highest-quality forages such as grass pasture at the peak of growing season rather than late fall when it’s overly mature, or on high-quality hay. The animal will be more tender and flavorful if gaining weight.

Grain-fed beef should ideally have a few months on feed. “In order to reach a finished endpoint, these animals will be on a high-concentrate diet to convert the energy in the feed to pounds of gain over a period of time. The period of time needed to finish cattle will be dependent on multiple variables, including age of the animals and whether they are calf-feds or yearlings, and ration being fed. This time can range from 80-300 days,” according to South Dakota State University Extension.

Check labels on vaccines and medications for withdrawal times–the amount of time that must elapse before that product is eliminated from the body. If harvested too soon, there may be residues in the meat.

The Process

Harvesting humanely must be prioritized, and safety for the individuals involved must also be considered. The processing must begin immediately. If you have never harvested an animal, find a friend or family member with experience who can give advice and help with the process. Whether on a hunt or butchering in one’s yard, efficiency is paramount. A stressed, excited animal produces adrenaline, making the meat tougher.

Meat must be kept clean and cool after harvest to avoid risk of food-borne illnesses. Be prepared ahead of time for possible weather events that could complicate the process. Extreme heat could cause the meat to spoil rapidly; extreme cold will freeze it solid, making processing challenging. With hide and head removed, hang the carcass in a cool place to chill.

Processing the Meat

“Cut the meat in a cool place,” Hansen said. “I do it in my kitchen on a cool day with windows open. I bring in one quarter at a time, and use a big cutting board on my kitchen counter to cut meat.”

When cutting up and packaging meat, a basic rule of thumb is to make steaks such as the T-bone and ribeye. An experienced butcher can help determine cuts, but if one is not available, how-to guides can be obtained from your local extension agent before embarking on the cutting process.

Some of the other steaks one can make are round steaks, cube steaks, and the tenderloin. The strip of meat along the back is quite tender. You canwrap this in large chunks if you wish and then slice it into small steaks when the meat is partially thawed—making it very easy to slice. Meat that is completely thawed is more awkward and difficult to slice up.

Roasts can be made out of any of the bigger chunks, such as rump roasts and shoulder roasts.

Any organs being saved, such as the heart or liver, should be placed in a cool place in a bucket of salt water at the time of harvesting, then wrapped and frozen later.

Ribs are optional, and great for barbecue or cooked in the oven, if you have room in your freezer (they take up a lot of space). The meat can also be trimmed off the ribs for more hamburger.

Hamburger can be created with any pieces of meat that don’t readily fit into steak or roast category. These pieces can also be chunked up for stew meat.

Investing in a meat grinder may be a good idea for people planning to do much of their own processing.

Storing Meat

Hansen said, “Years ago we used freezer paper but now I use self-sealing ‘Seal a Meal’ that sucks out the air before it seals, or zip-lock bags, and label with a marking pen.”

“I put packages in insulated coolers with ice to chill the meat more thoroughly before putting it in the freezer. If you put too much meat in a freezer at once it may work the freezer too hard to bring the temperature down to freeze it. It also helps to spread it around in the freezer and not in one big pile on one shelf; it will freeze quicker,” she said.

“Label the packages (roast, steak, hamburger, etc.) and date. Then when digging through the freezer we can select the cut we want, and generally use the older meat first. Processed cleanly and properly, and kept solidly frozen, meat will last many years in the freezer.”

Andrea’s Chili recipe:

Fry together 1 ½ pound hamburger and 2 cups chopped onions (or two large onions chopped). Roast or steak cut into 1 inch cubes and browned will also work in place of hamburger.

Drain off fat (if the hamburger had fat in it) and add:

3 cups precooked kidney beans (or a 16 ounce can of kidney beans, a can of pinto beans and a can of black beans)

¼ teaspoon sugar

2 ½ tablespoons mild chili powder

2 ½ teaspoons garlic salt

1 tablespoon cumin

9 drops tobacco sauce

1 ½ cup tomato sauce

1 ½ can of crushed tomatoes or 4 ½ cup fresh diced tomatoes

Simmer together for 2 hours, or for better marinated-in flavor, simmer the canned beans on the stove for 12 or more hours then add the other ingredients and simmer a few more hours. The longer it cooks and simmers together, the better.

Serves 7 – 8 people