Homeland Spring 2024 | So Berry Good

Growing, harvesting and cooking with garden and wild berries

There’s not much better than a juicy, sweet berry that’s been turned into jelly, syrup, cobbler, pie, or even eaten straight from the plant.

As spring and summer approach, the thought of glossy, bright colored berries dances through minds and appetites.

Raspberries are a low maintenance berry that is easy to grow. Photo courtesy Lisa Goodman. 1-buckets-of-rasp-by-lisa-goodman

Strawberries and raspberries can be found in gardens across the Great Plains, and wild berries like chokecherries, juneberries, and elderberries can be picked in tree rows and fence rows.

Strawberries are probably the best known of the berries and the most commonly grown.

Carol Waters, extension educator at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has several suggestions for growing the glistening sweet red fruit.

Strawberries need to be mulched over the winter, she said, as the plants start to incur injury at fifteen degrees. The mulch should be 4 inches in depth, and woodchips work best. Mulching shouldn’t be done till late November or December, or crown rot might occur.

The mulch should be pulled off the plants in April, unless the weather warms up earlier. If the plant begins to grow before the mulch is pulled off, new growth is broken off when the mulch is taken off.

Strawberries can be grown in rows or patches, but for the backyard gardener, rows are easier, Waters said, because there’s a place to put the mulch once the winter is over, and there’s a walkway for getting into the berries.

Weeds are a problem in strawberry patches; Waters suggests using a pre-emergent like Preen. Planting the berries in black plastic provides the best weed control, and planting in rows makes it easier to get into the bed to pull weeds. An alternative to black plastic is laying down a one-inch layer of regular cardboard or newspaper. Waters cautions against using cardboard with a waxy finish.

Greg Naber, of Nabers Produce Farm near Waco, Nebraska, says growing strawberries commercially in Nebraska is a “tough, tough business.

“The biggest obstacle is weather,” he said. Late spring freezes are a problem, but they can be managed with row covers and sprinkler irrigation.

Heat is a weather issue that can’t be controlled. Most of his berries, when he grew them, were Junebearing, fruiting from late May into early June, and sometimes the Great Plains sees a hot stretch in June, “that usually comes with wind, and it’s tough on a strawberry crop,” he said. “It causes them to fruit smaller and ripen quicker than they should, and it affects yield.”

Hail is another thing that can destroy a strawberry crop. For the last two years, Naber has been completely hailed out, but even small hail affects the berries, bruising the delicate fruit.

The last several years, Naber’s berry patch has been affected by the spotted wing drosophila (SWD), a tiny insect that lays its eggs on ripening fruit. Naber said the insect and its larvae are nearly invisible, and when SWD lays its larvae on the fruit, it causes it to become soft, collapsing on itself, or watery near the cap. He sprayed every other day for the insect, but that wasn’t enough.

Strawberry patches can also be affected by white grubs and slugs. The grubs eat the roots; Waters advised using grub control in April or May, before the plant ripens, and watered into the soil before the grub begins feeding.

Mechanical control of slugs works best, she said, picking them off the plant. Beer traps also work for slugs; a shallow dish of beer next to the plants attracts them. Slugs prefer more humid climates so are less likely to be in the western parts of the Great Plains.

Strawberries prefer a sandy, loamy soil, Waters said, and need to be watered, preferably with a soaker hose instead of a sprinkler, so that water doesn’t collect on the foliage, where diseases are more likely to grow.

Waters said the average strawberry plant lasts about three or four years before the bed needs to be torn up and new plants planted. She suggests planting three varieties of strawberries: the early bearing, mid and late season berries, “so you have a continuum of strawberries, and not everything is ready at once.”

Strawberries are “a bit of a fussy crop but it can be done as long as you have decent soils and you pay attention to your mulching and winter and spring management.”

Naber grew strawberries from 1997 to 2017, then quit due to weather issues and the high cost and time spent in weeding and picking. But hope springs eternal; he’s planting two varieties this year, Junebearing, which bear in June, and Day neutrals, which bear in July and August.

“We haven’t learned our lesson,” he joked. “They’re a lot of work but it’s very rewarding when you get a nice crop.”

Raspberries grow well at Josh and Lisa Goodman’s place near Tuttle, North Dakota.

Last year, Lisa harvested 50 lbs. of the fruit, the most she’s ever had.

Her raspberry patch is 15 to 20 feet in length and four feet wide. It was started from five plants she got from a neighbor who was getting rid of them six years ago.

Raspberries require less maintenance than strawberries. Goodman doesn’t do much of anything for her patch; she fertilizes it with whatever Miracle Gro is left over from her garden, which is next to the patch. She waters it, but she doesn’t prune it. Being next to the chicken pen, the chickens eat any berries that grow through the fence on that side.

Picking the delicate fruit is the biggest issue with raspberries. They get mushy fast, she said, and they don’t store very well. “They don’t seem to last very long. I try to get to them fairly quickly.” The brambles have tiny stickers, and it’s difficult to make a path through the patch, which makes picking less fun.

Weeds aren’t an issue in the raspberry patch, Goodman said. “They choke them out on their own.”

She makes jelly, syrup and wine with the harvest. Her son, with supervision, made jelly and sold it at a kids vendor show last year; the syrup goes on anything, including pancakes, ice cream and cheesecake, “whatever you feel like putting it on.”

Goodman attributes her record crop to insulation from snowfall last year, and the possibility that the snow did its own pruning. “The old brambles were all smushed to the ground and broken off.”

The raspberries are low maintenance: “I don’t do anything super fancy, that’s for sure,” she said.

Wild berries are also good for eating.

Julie Woodbury, Ross, North Dakota, remembers picking Juneberries as a young girl at her home north of Langdon, North Dakota.

Also called service berries or saskatoons, they look like blueberries, but are a bit smaller with a different flavor and more seeds. They’re ready to harvest in late June or early July. Cultivated Juneberries are available, but can be hard to find.

Lisa Hendrickson, in Linton, North Dakota, picks wild chokecherries biennially, making enough jelly and syrup to get her family through two years.

Chokecherries are dark purplish-red, tiny, and dry: “they remind me of dry red wine,” she said.

She and her husband, Kevin and daughters Mackenzie and Sawyer harvest five to ten gallons at a time. They boil them down, then use cheesecloth and a pulp strainer to separate the pulp from the pits.

“It’s a laborious process,” she said, “because it’s such a small fruit to work with. That’s where I appreciate my girls and husband. We take turns boiling them, running them through cheesecloth, and using a strainer to mash them.”

The family makes jelly and syrup with them, following the tradition of Kevin’s grandma, who harvested them, and Lisa’s grandmas, who made do with what was at hand. “They were Depression era women, very thrifty women.”

Hendrickson noted that when she makes chokecherry jelly, sometimes foam develops when boiling the mixture. A metal spoon, not plastic or wood, should be used to stir it. The foam is harmless and can be eaten, but if the jelly is entered in a county fair contest, the judges will dock it because of the foam.

JoDee Paulsen makes elderberry jelly and syrup from the wild elderberries growing in her father-in-law’s yard south of Minden, Nebraska.

The tiny purplish-black fruit grows in clusters on bushes that reach to fifteen feet tall in Ron Paulsen’s yard. They’re like a chokecherry, JoDee said, but a lot tinier and a lot more sour.

The fruit is ready to pick in middle August; Ron uses a hand shearer to cut off the cluster, puts it in a five-gallon bucket, then takes them into the house to pick off the berries. He washes them, then freezes them in ziploc bags for JoDee to process when she has time.

She boils them, then strains them through cheesecloth and a fine mesh strainer to remove the seeds. The seeds don’t affect the taste, but she prefers to remove them for eye appeal.

The fruit will stain badly, JoDee said, “a bright, bright purple, a beautiful color,” that even stained her stove top. And she advises to watch the berries as they boil, or they will boil over. If she’s short on elderberry juice, she adds grape juice as filler, which doesn’t affect the flavor.

She makes elderberry jelly and syrup and tried her hand at wine once, but it didn’t work out well. Her sons love the syrup on pancakes and the boys’ favorite: Danish aebleskiver. One of her sons even used it as part of a rub for a barbecue rib cooking competition. Ron loves it on ice cream, saying it rivals chocolate sauce for taste.

The elderberries in Ron and Joann’s yard were planted thirty years ago, he estimates. The plant spreads through runners underground, and by seeds deposited by birds. He’s watered them in extremely dry years, so the berries would set.

Elderberries are a tradition in the Paulsen family; Ron’s mother cooked with them.

When JoDee married her husband Chris, she realized how much he loved them. “My husband’s eyes lit up when he was telling me about them, so I said, ‘I can learn to do that.’ It’s what Ron grew up with. It’s my way of keeping his mom alive for him.”