Homer Buell Elected Sand County Foundation Chairman

Homer Buell has been elected chairman of the board of Sand County Foundation.

Buell, a cattle rancher from Rose, Nebraska, was first elected to Sand County Foundation’s Board of Directors in 2014. He succeeds Lynne Sherrod, a Colorado cattle rancher who has served as chairman since 2015. Sand County Foundation is a national nonprofit organization working at the intersection of agriculture and environmental improvement.

“Homer brings tremendous experience and landowner perspective to this role. We’re grateful to have him at the helm,” said Kevin McAleese, Sand County Foundation President and CEO.

Buell and his wife Darla are the fourth generation of Buells to own Shovel Dot Ranch near Rose, Nebraska. The ranch received the Leopold Conservation Award in 2012 for the Buell’s efforts to improve soil health, water quality, and wildlife habitat on their working land.

Buell, who recently served as Sand County Foundation’s treasurer, is the former president of the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Association, Nebraska Hereford Association and Nebraska 4-H Foundation. He serves on the board of the Sandhills Task Force and has served in many positions within the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association during 14 years of board service.

Buell also chaired the Campaign for Nebraska Committee and Rock County Community Fund. He graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1971 with a degree in business administration and serves on the University of Nebraska President’s Advisory Council.

Lynne Sherrod joined the Sand County Foundation Board of Directors in 2014. A year later she succeeded Sand County Foundation founder Reed Coleman as chairman. Coleman had served as chairman since 1967.

Sherrod and her husband Delbert own and operate Rocking U7 Ranch near Grand Junction, Colorado. She previously served as Executive Director of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust, where she partnered with more than 125 ranching families to protect 225,000 acres of productive working landscapes.

“Lynne’s remarkable leadership over the years has had an enduring impact on Sand County Foundation,”McAleese said.

Sherrod was instrumental in creating the Colorado Leopold Conservation Award in 2003. Sand County Foundation now presents the award to farmers, ranchers, and forestland owners in 27 states.

Homer Buell, Sand County Foundation Chairman of the Board Homer20Buell

Sherrod remains a director on Sand County Foundation’s 16-member board. In other board business, David Hanson was elected as vice-chairman, Nancy DeLong as secretary, and Tom Zale as treasurer.

–Sand County Foundation