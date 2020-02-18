Honeyman Charolais Bull Sale

Austin Snook, Hulett, WY at the Honeyman Charolais sale.



TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Feb. 14, 2020

Location: Sale held at Bowman Auction Market, Bowman, ND

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages:

70 Yearling Charolais Bulls avg. $5,068

Honyeman Charolais brought a great set of thick, stout Charolais bulls to town for their 31st Annual Bull Sale. The bulls were very readily accepted and aggressively bid on by the nice crowd buyers on hand.

The top selling bull on the day was lot 9058, HC Polar Express 9058 PLD, a 3/19 son of HC Polar Express 7036E PLD that had a 205 day wt. of 834 lb., 111 weaning ratio and epds of CED 3.7 BW 0.7 WW 45 YW 95 Milk 5, selling to Fairview Ranch, Faith, SD for $10,000.

Lot 9047, HC Polar Express 9047 PLD, a 3/19 son of HC Polar Express 5052C PLD with epds of CED 0.9 BW 0.5 WW 52 YW 106 Milk 3 sold to Edwards Ranch, Gillette, WY for $9,500.

Lot 9073, HC Polar Express 9073 PLD, a 3/19 son of HC Polar Express 7036E PLD with epds of CED -1.4 BW 2.9 WW 46 YW 87 Milk 10 sold to Rosenow Ranch, Reeder, ND for $9,500.

Lot 9043, HC Legendary 9043 PLD, a 3/19 son of HC Legendary 5013 PLD with 832 lb. 205 day wt. and 113 weaning ratio sold to Rosenow Ranch, Reeder, ND for $9,000.

Lot 9027, HC Polar Express 9027 PLD, a 3/19 son of HC Polar Express 5052C PLD with 834 lb. 205 day wt. and weaning ratio of 111 sold to Brady Schofield, Midland, SD for $8,750