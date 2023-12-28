Honeyman Charolais Complete Dispersal Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Dec. 14, 2023

Location: Bowman Auction Marketing, Bowman, ND

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar and Cody Lowderman

Sales Manager: CK Sale Management



Averages:

83 Bull Calf Splits $8,463

67 Heifer Calf Splits $5,657

5 Herdsires $7,800

17 Bred Cows $4,126

58 Bred Heifers $3,707

2 Heifer Calves $3,150

7 Bull Calves $2,986





It was a bittersweet day for Ryan and Rhonda Honeyman and family as they held the complete dispersal sale of their registered Charolais herd. This herd started in 1987 when Ryan and his father purchased a group of Charolais yearling heifers and had their first bull sale with 9 bulls in 1989.



After developing a top herd of Charolais cattle, Ryan and Rhonda and the family have refocused their attention to farming and the decision was made to disperse the registered cattle.



High Selling Lots:

Lot 36 & 36A, $21,500 — HC Honey Morti 8073 Pld, 3-12-18, by DCR Mr Morton Y15 bred to Keys Hooray 117G sold to Sandmeier Charolais, Bowdle, S.D for $11,500.

Bull calf, HC Hooray 3142 Pld, 4-1-23, by KEYS Hooray 177G went to Gerald Burghduff, Camp Crook, S.D. for $10,000.



Lots 122 & 122A, $19,250 – HC Honey Express 9048 Pld, 3-9-19, by HC Polar Express 5052C Pld bred to Schurrtop Beefmaster 9598P to Bob Simpson, Arlington, Texas for $13,500.

Heifer calf, HC Honey Maker 3066 Pld, 3-13-23, by SCHURRTOP Beefmaker 9598 P to Bob Simpson, Arlington, Texas for $5,750.



Lots 133 & 133A, $18,500 – HC Honey Elsa 0109 Pld, 3-28-20, by RC Elks 777 Pld bred to NGC Dutton 942G sold to Shawn Hollerman, Bertrum, Minn. for $10,500.

Heifer calf, HC Honey Reece 3135 Pld, 4-1-23, by HCF Resource 2107 to Shawn Hullerman, Bertrum, Minn. for $8,000.



Lot 54 & 54A, $17,000 – HC Honey Big Grade 0022 Pld, 3-10-20, by HC Gain & Grade 8016 Pld bred to Keys Hooray 117G to Landon Stout, Kadoka, S.D. for $8,000.

Bull calf, HC Resource 3147, 4-3-23, by HCF Resource 2107 to Dale Haines, Faith, S.D. for $9,000.



Lots 69 & 69A, $16,000 – HC Honey Bee 1007 Pld, 2-24-21, by HC Big Ben 9153 Pld bred to WC Dakota Marbler 151 to Shawn Hollerman, Bertrum, Minn. for $7,500.

Bull calf, HC Legendary 3007 Pld, 2-19-23, by HC Legendary 5013 Pld. To Shawn Hollerman, Bertrum, Minn. for $8,500.



Lots 82 & 82A, $15,500 – HC Honey Elsa 1155 Pld, 3-31-21, by RC Elks 777 Pld bred to WC Dakota Marbler 151 sold to NextGen Cattle, Paxico, Kan. for $5,500.

Bull calf, HC Legendary 3012 Pld, 2-21-23, by HC Legendary 5013 Pld. To R Lazy B Ranch, Nome, N.D. for $10,000.



Lots 52 & 52A, $15,250 – HC Honey Top Grade 0018 Pld, 3-8-20, by HC Gain & Grade 8014 Pld bred to Keys Hooray 177G sold to NextGen Cattle, Paxico, Kan. for $4,250.

Bull calf, HC Resource 3175 Pld, 4-16-23, by HCF Resource 2107. To Bob Simpson, Arlington, Texas for $11,000.



The Hollermans from Bertrum, MN took home some top lots from the Honeyman Charolais dispersal sale. SRHoneymanHollerman_







Staircase Charolais and Red Angus, Lyman, NE added some Honeyman Charolais genetics to their herd. srhoneyman-Staircase_ranch







Landon and Jordan Stout, Stout Charolais, Kadoka, SD, at the Honeyman Charolais Dispersal sale. SRHoneyman-Stout





