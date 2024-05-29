Yvonne Hollenbeck: HONORING THOSE WHO SERVED

Having just observed Memorial Day on May 27, 2024, we will soon observe Flag Day on June 14th, then on to Independence Day on July 4th of each year. There are numerous days set aside to honor those who have served in the military, but how many of us know the real meaning behind these days of observance or even when some of them are?

Memorial Day, originally known as Decoration Day, is a federal holiday in the United States for honoring and mourning the U.S. military personnel who died while service in the United States Armed Forces. Although many groups and cities credit themselves for the establishment of the holiday, the Department of Veterans Affairs credit Mary Ann Williams with originating the idea of strewing the graves of Civil War soldiers, Union and Confederate, with flowers. Like every holiday, Memorial Day has become commercialized and has become a three-day holiday that basically commemorates the beginning of summer. But what about honoring those who served? What about renewing our patriotism and sincerely appreciating the sacrifices made on our behalf?

A rancher friend, Al Davis of Hyannis, Nebraska, recently saw a photograph of a young soldier listed for sale on Ebay. The title underneath the photo stated, “Private Lawrence E. Alley, Whitman, Neb, Killed in Action.” Because Whitman, Nebraska is a nearby Sandhills village, Al purchased the photo in hopes of learning more about Sergeant Alley. After exhausting efforts to learn about the Alley family, who apparently lived in Al’s neighborhood, he posted a query on Facebook. (Yes, Facebook can be very good for some things.) Soon he not only learned that Sergeant Alley had been killed in France during WWI November 2, 1918, at the age of 19, but his brother Lance had also been killed in that same war in September. Another former neighbor of Al’s found Lance’s obituary that read: “When the United States entered the European War he tried to enlist two times but was rejected because of a slight rupture. On June 5, 1917, he enlisted for service having successfully passed the physical examination at Valentine. He was one of the men of the first contingent to go from Cherry County. He went into training at Ft. Funston, Kans., and was soon made a corporal in the 355th Inf. He went aboard the transport June 3, 1918 for service overseas. The last letter received by his home folks was written on August 25, while at rest in billets after having a turn at the front. On October 20, a telegram was received by his parents reporting that Corporal Lance Alley died September 15 from wounds received in Action. The whole community mourns for the loss of one of its bravest boys and the deepest sympathy. It is only a true American mother who can say in the face of such a loss, ‘He went willingly, gladly, and we went him in the same spirit.’

Surely in the hearts of all who knew Lance his memory will be enshrined as the brave, fearless boy that he was, and as one who made the supreme sacrifice gladly for the sake of democracy and for the honor of the grandest country on earth, our America.”

When we proudly display our flags on Flag Day, or on the 4th of July, and on all military observances, we should remember the last paragraph of that obituary. It is because of these brave men and women that we can sleep soundly at night.