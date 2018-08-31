Hoofin’ it for Hunger Race in October in Miles City

Get out those running shoes and start preparing for the annual Montana Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers (YF&R) Hoofin' it for Hunger trail run Saturday, Oct. 6 in Miles City. Sign up for the half-marathon, 10K or 5K. The course takes you through the beautiful farming and ranching grounds at Fort Keogh and there is also a one-mile walk. The race is hosted by the Montana Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee and the employees of the USDA/ARS Fort Keogh.

If even a walk sounds like it's too much—or you just can't get over to Miles City—sign up to be a virtual runner. As a virtual runner you'll still "get the t-shirt" while supporting the event and raising money for the Montana Food Bank Network.

This will be the eighth year for Hoofin' It for Hunger, which was launched during the Montana Farm Bureau Convention in Missoula in 2011 as part of the national Young Farmers and Ranchers work with the Harvest for All program. To date, the YF&R Committee has donated enough money raised from the race to provide 132,000 meals to hungry people across the state.

If you get to town early, don't miss the free dinner Fri­day evening for all race participants at the Range Riders Museum. Onsite registration will also be available, as well as race packet pick up.

Registration fees are $50 (half-marathon), $40 (10K) and $30 (5K and virtual). Race start time varies from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., depending on the category. The awards ceremony will take place at Fort Keogh following the conclusion of the races. In addition, during the awards ceremony, the recipients of the Triple Crown and Trifecta in the Miles City Triple Crown race series will be recognized.

Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/MT/MilesCity/HoofinItForHunger. Be sure to check out the Hoofin' it for Hunger page on Facebook. Questions? Contact Sue Ann Streufert, 406-587-3153, sueanns@mfbf.org.

–Montana Farm Bureau