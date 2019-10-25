Hoofin’ it for Hunger Race provides great competition

The Montana Farm Bureau Young Farmers & Ranchers Hoofin’ it for Hunger Race in Miles City drew runners from across the country to compete in an event that raises money to fight hunger in Montana. This was the ninth year for race which started in Missoula in 2011. The race, now held at USDA ARS Fort Keogh Range and Research Station, brought in money for the Montana Food Bank Network (MFBN) and food for the Custer County Food Bank. The October 12th event saw 175 runners, including virtual runners, registered for the race.

Race Winners:

Half-Marathon: Men – Marty Tatman, Washington, D.C.; Women – Lisa Holding Eagle, Dickinson, ND

10K: Men: Sam Layton, Miles City, MT; Women: Veronica Melby, Sidney MT

5K: Men: Tyler Trentacosti, Sheridan, WY; Women: Natalie Notbohm, Miles City, MT

Lisa Holding Eagle, who has won the women’s division in the half marathon for the fourth year, said, “It’s a reunion race for some of the gals I ran high school cross country with in Miles City and it’s nice to come back and visit my hometown.”

Holding Eagle, who now hails from Dickinson, added, “Nicole Rolf and her team do a really good job putting the race together, with plenty of volunteers and great prizes, and a very nice area to run along the river. I love that participants include so many women. I think the half marathon is close to two-thirds ladies which I think is a really cool thing about the race as well.”

Marty Tatman, director of member engagement, American Farm Bureau, placed first in the men’s division of the half marathon. “Participating in the Hoofin` it for Hunger race is win-win for me professionally and personally. I’m able to support a great state Farm Bureau program and get a good training run in. I always enjoy being able to attend and support state YF&R events and getting to meet and connect with members and staff,” Tatman said. “Personally, I’m currently training for the Marine Corps Marathon later this month and the 13-mile race matched up with my training schedule. As an added bonus, my family was able to participate in the 5K making it a fun family event.”

Hoofin’ it for Hunger, which is organized by the MFBF Young Farmer and Rancher Committee and Fort Keogh staff, is part of the Harvest for All program. Tatman noted the Harvest for All program is a great way for YF&R members to give back to their communities in the form of donating money, time and/or food to local food banks.

“There is extreme value in our YF&R programs giving back to the communities to help their neighbors who are in need,” Tatman said. “For 15 years, state YF&R programs have been participating in the program donating millions of meals each year.” In the past six years, Hoofin’ it for Hunger has raised just under $50,000 for the MFBN which equates to 153,000 meals.

Canned goods collected during the pre-race dinner Friday night will be donated to the Custer County Food Bank, while money raised from the race will be presented to the MFBN at the YF&R Luncheon Tuesday, November 12 during the Montana Farm Bureau Convention in Billings.

For more information on the YF&R program or MFBF Convention, visit http://www.mfbf.org or call 406-587-3153.

–Montana Farm Bureau Federation